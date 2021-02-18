profile
populus
37
populus
populus > blog
Zelda Skyward Sword HD : Wii VS Switch


C'est un poil plus net et fin sur Switch mais rien qui justifie un portage à 60 boules...
    phase1
    posted the 02/18/2021 at 09:24 PM by populus
    comments (9)
    ostream posted the 02/18/2021 at 09:48 PM
    0 travail c'est juste de l'émulation.
    ducknsexe posted the 02/18/2021 at 09:49 PM
    Portage Minable , une honte sérieux
    populus posted the 02/18/2021 at 09:50 PM
    ducknsexe ostream L'image est plus propre quand même mais oui c'est minable
    ostream posted the 02/18/2021 at 09:53 PM
    populus N'importe quel émulateur rend l'image plus propre, y a aucun travail à faire, ils ont coché la case 1080p et mis un code barre à 60€
    sanj posted the 02/18/2021 at 09:54 PM
    Jour 1, exactement ce que j'attendais.
    octobar posted the 02/18/2021 at 10:02 PM
    vite torché sans ambition.
    zeldounette posted the 02/18/2021 at 10:02 PM
    blabla j1 quand même
    kwak posted the 02/18/2021 at 10:10 PM
    La honte quand même...
    hyoga57 posted the 02/18/2021 at 10:12 PM
    Mouais, ils ont juste augmenté la résolution et c'est moins aliasé. Rien de fou donc.
