37
Zelda Skyward Sword HD : Wii VS Switch
C'est un poil plus net et fin sur Switch mais rien qui justifie un portage à 60 boules...
posted the 02/18/2021 at 09:24 PM by
populus
ostream
posted
the 02/18/2021 at 09:48 PM
0 travail c'est juste de l'émulation.
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/18/2021 at 09:49 PM
Portage Minable , une honte sérieux
populus
posted
the 02/18/2021 at 09:50 PM
ducknsexe
ostream
L'image est plus propre quand même mais oui c'est minable
ostream
posted
the 02/18/2021 at 09:53 PM
populus
N'importe quel émulateur rend l'image plus propre, y a aucun travail à faire, ils ont coché la case 1080p et mis un code barre à 60€
sanj
posted
the 02/18/2021 at 09:54 PM
Jour 1, exactement ce que j'attendais.
octobar
posted
the 02/18/2021 at 10:02 PM
vite torché sans ambition.
zeldounette
posted
the 02/18/2021 at 10:02 PM
blabla j1 quand même
kwak
posted
the 02/18/2021 at 10:10 PM
La honte quand même...
hyoga57
posted
the 02/18/2021 at 10:12 PM
Mouais, ils ont juste augmenté la résolution et c'est moins aliasé. Rien de fou donc.
