J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Animal Crossing c'est plus d'1M d'exemplaire vendus en France


On savais que le jeu avait dépasser FIFA en France on connais désormais les chiffres plus d'un million d'exemplaire en France (ventes uniquement physique donc bien plus avec le demat)

Les chiffres et plus de précision dans la source(Le figaro).

https://www.lefigaro.fr/medias/le-jeu-video-animal-crossing-en-tete-des-biens-culturels-les-plus-vendus-en-france-en-2020-20210208
    birmou posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:36 PM
    jhonnycagemortalkombat posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:37 PM
    Rien à dire plus c'est gros plus ça marche avec Nintendo
    amassous posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:37 PM
    jhonnycagemortalkombat Arrête de marroner.
    i8 posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:38 PM
    tant que ça fait chier les pseudos gamers tant mieux
    wilhelm posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:49 PM
    Denis Brogniart a fait le gros du boulot.
    amassous posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:50 PM
    wilhelm 50% des ventes je pense.
    xenofamicom posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:52 PM
    Content de voir que c'est pas un Fifa, Assassin's, Call of qui est la meilleure vente... mais j'aurai été plus content de voir un autre jeu qu'Animal Crossing

    FFVII-R, Ghost of Tsushima, Hyrule Warriors 2, Ori (sur Switch ) ...
