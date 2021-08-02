accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
Animal Crossing c'est plus d'1M d'exemplaire vendus en France
On savais que le jeu avait dépasser FIFA en France on connais désormais les chiffres plus d'un million d'exemplaire en France (ventes uniquement physique donc bien plus avec le demat)
Les chiffres et plus de précision dans la source(Le figaro).
https://www.lefigaro.fr/medias/le-jeu-video-animal-crossing-en-tete-des-biens-culturels-les-plus-vendus-en-france-en-2020-20210208
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:35 PM by
amassous
comments (
7
)
birmou
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:36 PM
jhonnycagemortalkombat
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:37 PM
Rien à dire plus c'est gros plus ça marche avec Nintendo
amassous
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:37 PM
jhonnycagemortalkombat
Arrête de marroner.
i8
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:38 PM
tant que ça fait chier les pseudos gamers tant mieux
wilhelm
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:49 PM
Denis Brogniart a fait le gros du boulot.
amassous
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:50 PM
wilhelm
50% des ventes je pense.
xenofamicom
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:52 PM
Content de voir que c'est pas un Fifa, Assassin's, Call of qui est la meilleure vente... mais j'aurai été plus content de voir un autre jeu qu'Animal Crossing
FFVII-R, Ghost of Tsushima, Hyrule Warriors 2, Ori (sur Switch
) ...
