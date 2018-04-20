accueil
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Studios
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/20/2018
Who likes this ?
koopastream
God of War - De retour avec notre barbu préféré
Salut tout le monde,
Aujourd'hui on repart à la découverte de l'excellent God of War accompagné de Kratos et Atreus dans la version PS4 Pro
https://youtu.be/VS_TivezxUY
posted the 02/08/2021 at 02:02 PM by
koopastream
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo