God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
God of War - De retour avec notre barbu préféré
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui on repart à la découverte de l'excellent God of War accompagné de Kratos et Atreus dans la version PS4 Pro

https://youtu.be/VS_TivezxUY
    posted the 02/08/2021 at 02:04 PM by koopastream
