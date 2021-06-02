J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
161
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1147
visites since opening : 3031371
amassous > blog
Petites figurines Dragon Ball: pour une fois des trucs rare


Le scooter on l’a vus plein de fois je suis d’accord.
Mais la coquille de Cell jamais vus de ma vie, la route du dragon aussi.
Jusqu’à la mort.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/06/2021 at 12:28 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    mercure7 posted the 02/06/2021 at 12:50 PM
    J'ai pensé à toi, j'ai préco ça : https://www.anime-collect.com/product/yoyo-studio-super-saiyan-son-gohan-1-6-and-1-4-scale/
    mercure7 posted the 02/06/2021 at 12:51 PM
    et ça (enfin une Kefla potable !) : https://www.peachgk.com/product-page/panda-studio-1-4-kefla-pre-order-full-payment
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo