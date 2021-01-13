profile
jenicris
Hogwarts Legacy (Harry Potter) repoussé à l'année prochaine


https://www.resetera.com/threads/hogwarts-legacy-delayed-to-2022.360751/

https://mobile.twitter.com/HogwartsLegacy/status/1349400854000922627?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1349400854000922627%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
    posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:13 PM by jenicris
    comments (14)
    rider288 posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:14 PM
    Bonne année.
    vfries posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:14 PM
    goldmen33 posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:14 PM
    LOL
    potion2swag posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:15 PM
    Tous les projets vont être repoussés ou presque, heureusement que j'ai des jeux à rattraper
    gantzeur posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:15 PM
    Outch ! Le premier d'une longue liste
    goldmen33 posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:16 PM
    Préparez vous psychologiquement d'autres vont suivre le move...
    axlenz posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:16 PM
    C'était LE jeu que j'attendais le plus! Trop dég
    altendorf posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:17 PM
    C’était tellement obvious malheureusement. Nombreux sont les studios impactés par le Covid et les processus de dev en freelance c’est largement plus complexe.
    suzukube posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:18 PM
    altendorf clair, mais personne n'a l'air d'avoir envie de comprendre ici #haloInfinite #Cyberpunk2077 #RatchetandClankPS5
    kibix posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:18 PM
    mais non... Enfin bon tant pis, ça permet d'avoir un jeu bien fini, on sera patient
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:20 PM
    AVADA KEDAVRA !
    altendorf posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:21 PM
    suzukube Après cela dépend de l’organisation des studios et du constructeur/éditeur qui est derrière. Pour Ratchet, j’ai du mal à voir un report tellement Insomniac Games semble avoir bien géré la transition. Néanmoins, on peut sans doute oublier Horizon et confirmer que GOW sera pour 2022 ^^
    zekk posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:43 PM
    suzukube c'est quoi le problème avec Ratchet ?
    sora78 posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:50 PM
    Grosse année d'avance 2022

    God Of War Ragnarok
    Final Fantasy XVI
    GranBlue Fantasy Relink
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Age of Empires IV
    Diablo IV
    Breath Of The Wild 2
    Bayonetta 3


    Project Re Fantasy (maybe)
    Fields of Mistria (maybe)
    Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (maybe mais surement 2023)
    Black Myth: Wukong (maybe mais surement 2023)
    Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (surement reporté 2023)
    Kingdom hearts (surement reporté 2023)
