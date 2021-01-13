accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
71
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
traveller
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
supasaiyajin
,
mugimando
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwaysmus2
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
davonizuka
,
biboys
,
windrunner
,
altendorf
,
kenpokan
,
zestarlight
,
tom870
,
gantzeur
,
colibrie
,
enzo87
,
korou
,
kurosama
,
kr16
,
mickurt
,
sorakairi86
,
aym
,
giusnake
,
lyuchiwa10
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1293
visites since opening :
2457265
jenicris
> blog
Hogwarts Legacy (Harry Potter) repoussé à l'année prochaine
https://www.resetera.com/threads/hogwarts-legacy-delayed-to-2022.360751/
https://mobile.twitter.com/HogwartsLegacy/status/1349400854000922627?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1349400854000922627%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/13/2021 at 05:13 PM by
jenicris
comments (
14
)
rider288
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:14 PM
Bonne année.
vfries
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:14 PM
goldmen33
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:14 PM
LOL
potion2swag
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:15 PM
Tous les projets vont être repoussés ou presque, heureusement que j'ai des jeux à rattraper
gantzeur
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:15 PM
Outch ! Le premier d'une longue liste
goldmen33
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:16 PM
Préparez vous psychologiquement d'autres vont suivre le move...
axlenz
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:16 PM
C'était LE jeu que j'attendais le plus! Trop dég
altendorf
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:17 PM
C’était tellement obvious malheureusement. Nombreux sont les studios impactés par le Covid et les processus de dev en freelance c’est largement plus complexe.
suzukube
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:18 PM
altendorf
clair, mais personne n'a l'air d'avoir envie de comprendre ici #haloInfinite #Cyberpunk2077 #RatchetandClankPS5
kibix
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:18 PM
mais non... Enfin bon tant pis, ça permet d'avoir un jeu bien fini, on sera patient
darkxehanort94
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:20 PM
AVADA KEDAVRA !
altendorf
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:21 PM
suzukube
Après cela dépend de l’organisation des studios et du constructeur/éditeur qui est derrière. Pour Ratchet, j’ai du mal à voir un report tellement Insomniac Games semble avoir bien géré la transition. Néanmoins, on peut sans doute oublier Horizon et confirmer que GOW sera pour 2022 ^^
zekk
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:43 PM
suzukube
c'est quoi le problème avec Ratchet ?
sora78
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 05:50 PM
Grosse année d'avance 2022
God Of War Ragnarok
Final Fantasy XVI
GranBlue Fantasy Relink
Hogwarts Legacy
Age of Empires IV
Diablo IV
Breath Of The Wild 2
Bayonetta 3
Project Re Fantasy (maybe)
Fields of Mistria (maybe)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (maybe mais surement 2023)
Black Myth: Wukong (maybe mais surement 2023)
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (surement reporté 2023)
Kingdom hearts (surement reporté 2023)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
God Of War Ragnarok
Final Fantasy XVI
GranBlue Fantasy Relink
Hogwarts Legacy
Age of Empires IV
Diablo IV
Breath Of The Wild 2
Bayonetta 3
Project Re Fantasy (maybe)
Fields of Mistria (maybe)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (maybe mais surement 2023)
Black Myth: Wukong (maybe mais surement 2023)
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (surement reporté 2023)
Kingdom hearts (surement reporté 2023)