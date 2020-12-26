profile
XBox Series X - Décorticage intégral, mesures et analyses
Une très bonne conception de la machine

    minbox, manix
    posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:41 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    minbox posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:45 PM
    Déjà posté mais vidéo très intéressante
    shincloud posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:51 PM
    minbox Ah merde j'avais pas fait gaf :/ mais oui je la trouve intéressante, je suis curieux aussi de voir le décorticage de la PS5. Les machines de cette génération sont vraiment intéressante quand tu vois la comparaison des PC de fou qui sont assez imposant
    manix posted the 12/26/2020 at 11:22 PM
    tres bonne video qui explique bien comme dit shincloud le soin apporté à la xbox. il donne meme des indices pour une future amélioration de la console en montrant les zones libres.
