Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
chiotgamer
chiotgamer > blog
Le Smash Direct de ce soir résumé en une image


Allez bonne nuit je vais me coucher moi !
    tags : rip
    posted the 12/17/2020 at 10:42 PM by chiotgamer
    comments (10)
    opthomas posted the 12/17/2020 at 10:43 PM
    sonilka posted the 12/17/2020 at 10:43 PM
    xenofamicom posted the 12/17/2020 at 10:45 PM
    Et c'est une bonne chose... merci Sephiroth de nous débarrasser de ce truc
    mrvince posted the 12/17/2020 at 10:47 PM
    xenofamicom +1
    axlenz posted the 12/17/2020 at 10:48 PM
    Chiotgamer Bisous de la maison
    chiotgamer posted the 12/17/2020 at 10:50 PM
    Axlenz Je l'attendais de ta part celui-là
    coco98bis posted the 12/17/2020 at 10:54 PM
    C'est Geno, j'ai pas vu ça disait quoi ? Un costume mii ?
    chiotgamer posted the 12/17/2020 at 10:57 PM
    coco98bis Oui mais le truc c'est qu'on s'attendait à ce qu'il soit à minima en costume mii "deluxe" à l'instar de Sans, Cuphead, Vaultboy et Bomberman, mais non ils ont mis le vieux costume pourri de Smash 4
    coco98bis posted the 12/17/2020 at 11:01 PM
    chiotgamer Oh bordel ils abusent. Bon au moins ça évite les faux espoirs pour les futurs dlc, on va dire, c'est mieux que rien (quoique... ).
    masharu posted the 12/17/2020 at 11:01 PM
    chiotgamer Ok bon je troll fortement depuis qu'on a vu son costume pour Mii, mais là faut arrêter genre "il méritait un costume retravaillé", non.

    Bomberman, ça se comprend (il devrait être jouable). Sans et Cuphead, il y a une justification due à la popularité de leur jeux. Vault Boy, c'est du pur troll vu les memes Internet. Mais quoi encore, faut un costume Mii avec la tête de Waluigi maintenant ?

    Et fermez la porte en sortant.
