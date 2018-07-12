accueil
profile
link49
,
greggy
,
minx
,
leblogdeshacka
,
neckbreaker71
,
corrin
,
gamergunz
,
raph64
,
eldren
,
opthomas
,
diablass59
,
amassous
,
escobar
,
dastukiim
,
sonilka
,
kali
,
aros
,
husotsuki
,
bariste
,
hado78
,
nindo64
,
anakaris
,
kaminari
,
roivas
,
trungz
,
archesstat
,
ley
,
shmawlk44
,
sephiroth07
,
shanks
,
nicolasgourry
,
salocin
,
spaulding
,
olimar59
,
torotoro59
,
smokeboom
,
axlenz
,
ravyxxs
,
mickurt
,
tynokarts
,
rockin
,
gametheater
,
aym
,
cloc
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
oniclem
,
jozen15
,
monkeydflo03
,
iellow
,
zestarlight
name :
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
HAL Laboratory
genre :
combat
multiplayer :
1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date :
12/07/2018
profile
awamy02
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
gunhedtv
,
minx
,
sujetdelta
,
opthomas
,
iglooo
,
mistermat
,
shindo
,
gunstarred
,
ravyxxs
,
testament
,
allan333
,
axlenz
,
kevinmccallisterrr
chiotgamer
chiotgamer
> blog
Le Smash Direct de ce soir résumé en une image
Allez bonne nuit je vais me coucher moi !
rip
opthomas
,
narustorm
,
axlenz
posted the 12/17/2020 at 10:42 PM by
chiotgamer
comments (
10
)
opthomas
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:43 PM
sonilka
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:43 PM
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:45 PM
Et c'est une bonne chose... merci Sephiroth de nous débarrasser de ce truc
mrvince
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:47 PM
xenofamicom
+1
axlenz
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:48 PM
Chiotgamer
Bisous de la maison
chiotgamer
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:50 PM
Axlenz
Je l'attendais de ta part celui-là
coco98bis
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:54 PM
C'est Geno, j'ai pas vu ça disait quoi ? Un costume mii ?
chiotgamer
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:57 PM
coco98bis
Oui mais le truc c'est qu'on s'attendait à ce qu'il soit à minima en costume mii "deluxe" à l'instar de Sans, Cuphead, Vaultboy et Bomberman, mais non ils ont mis le vieux costume pourri de Smash 4
coco98bis
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 11:01 PM
chiotgamer
Oh bordel ils abusent.
Bon au moins ça évite les faux espoirs pour les futurs dlc, on va dire, c'est mieux que rien (quoique...
).
masharu
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 11:01 PM
chiotgamer
Ok bon je troll fortement depuis qu'on a vu son costume pour Mii, mais là faut arrêter genre "il méritait un costume retravaillé", non.
Bomberman, ça se comprend (il devrait être jouable). Sans et Cuphead, il y a une justification due à la popularité de leur jeux. Vault Boy, c'est du pur troll vu les memes Internet. Mais quoi encore, faut un costume Mii avec la tête de Waluigi maintenant ?
Et fermez la porte en sortant.
