J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
158
articles : 1083
visites since opening : 2911038
Game & Watch: Super Mario 40,90 €
C'est chez Leclerc!!, avant le moins chère c'était Auchan mais fallait chercher en magasin là c'est moins chère et en plus livraison à la maison!
Je met le lien en source!

https://www.culture.leclerc/jeux-video-u/retrogaming-u/consoles-u/console-game--watch--super-mario-bros-system---edition-limitee-0045496444914-pr
    posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:59 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    zilwaine posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:17 PM
    C'est en or 24 carat aussi ?
    amassous posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:18 PM
    zilwaine
    libanais posted the 11/05/2020 at 07:11 PM
    Il est où le coin où cliquer pour mettre dans le panier ?
    Vraie question (sur phone)
