#01 Super Smash Bros Ultimate 1st Trailer (Fille et Garçon Inklings) | 5,89M (2018 )





#02 Super Smash Bros For 3DS/WiiU 1st Trailer (Villageois) | 5,25M (2013)





#03 Mega Man Joins the Battle! | 4,31M (2013)





#04 [DLC] Best Friends (Banjo & Kazooie) | 4,24M (2019)





#05 Challenger From the Shadows (Amphinobi) | 3,95M (2014)





#06 The Rivals (King K.Rool) | 3,73M (2018 )





#07 [DLC] A New Seed! (Steve et Alex) | 3,58M (2020)





#08 [DLC] Bayonetta Gets Wicked! | 3,12M (2015)





#09 Goddess of Light (Palutena) | 2,88M (2014)





#10 Wii Fit Trainer Joins the Battle! | 2,63M (2013)





#11 Champion of the Ring (Little Mac) | 2,48M (2014)





#12 By Book, Blade, and Crest of Flame (Daraen et Lucina) | 2,00M (2014)





#13 [DLC] Take Your Heart (Joker) | 1,82M (2018 )





#14 [DLC] Corrin Chooses to Smash! | 1,63M (2015)





#15 Red, Blue, Yellow (PAC-MAN) | 1,47 (2014)





#16 Comet Observatory (Harmonie et Luma) | 1,43M (2013)





#17 [DLC] Roy seals the deal! | 1,28M (2015)





#18 [DLC] Here comes a new challenger! (Ryu) | 1,19M (2015)





#19 Looks like we don't have a choice! (Shulk) | 1,11M (2014)





#20 [DLC] Mewtwo Strikes Back! | 1,07M (2015)



Au 5 octobre 2020:La vidéo la moins vue est celle sur Marie d'Animal Crossing, à 100k de vues.Pour information: Cloud est à 783k, Terry à 409k, Simon et Richter à 525k, Bowser JR à 551k, Duo Duck Hunt à 862k, Byleth à 200k, Min Min à 844k et Ridley à 305k.