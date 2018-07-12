profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
Smash Bros - Les vidéos de personnages les plus vues [Top-20]
Au 5 octobre 2020:

#01 Super Smash Bros Ultimate 1st Trailer (Fille et Garçon Inklings) | 5,89M (2018 )


#02 Super Smash Bros For 3DS/WiiU 1st Trailer (Villageois) | 5,25M (2013)


#03 Mega Man Joins the Battle! | 4,31M (2013)


#04 [DLC] Best Friends (Banjo & Kazooie) | 4,24M (2019)


#05 Challenger From the Shadows (Amphinobi) | 3,95M (2014)


#06 The Rivals (King K.Rool) | 3,73M (2018 )


#07 [DLC] A New Seed! (Steve et Alex) | 3,58M (2020)


#08 [DLC] Bayonetta Gets Wicked! | 3,12M (2015)


#09 Goddess of Light (Palutena) | 2,88M (2014)


#10 Wii Fit Trainer Joins the Battle! | 2,63M (2013)


#11 Champion of the Ring (Little Mac) | 2,48M (2014)


#12 By Book, Blade, and Crest of Flame (Daraen et Lucina) | 2,00M (2014)


#13 [DLC] Take Your Heart (Joker) | 1,82M (2018 )


#14 [DLC] Corrin Chooses to Smash! | 1,63M (2015)


#15 Red, Blue, Yellow (PAC-MAN) | 1,47 (2014)


#16 Comet Observatory (Harmonie et Luma) | 1,43M (2013)


#17 [DLC] Roy seals the deal! | 1,28M (2015)


#18 [DLC] Here comes a new challenger! (Ryu) | 1,19M (2015)


#19 Looks like we don't have a choice! (Shulk) | 1,11M (2014)


#20 [DLC] Mewtwo Strikes Back! | 1,07M (2015)


La vidéo la moins vue est celle sur Marie d'Animal Crossing, à 100k de vues.

Pour information: Cloud est à 783k, Terry à 409k, Simon et Richter à 525k, Bowser JR à 551k, Duo Duck Hunt à 862k, Byleth à 200k, Min Min à 844k et Ridley à 305k.
YouTube - Super Smash Bros - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLutK5g-oT9qN4PeuxwnF3t9Iv2bhWghqT
    tags : nintendo ultimate sora 3ds super smash bros wii u switch bandai-namco
    posted the 10/05/2020 at 02:09 PM by masharu
    comments (8)
    eldrick posted the 10/05/2020 at 02:14 PM
    Mouais le nombre de vu cela ne veut pas dire grand chose , Cloud fait partie des persos les plus populaires alors qu'Amphinobi ou Trainer wii fit ne déchaîne pas beaucoup de passion. C'est également une question de timing , c'est plus facile d'avoir des vues lorsque le trailer est lancé dans un événement important.
    fausst posted the 10/05/2020 at 02:16 PM
    Je viens de comprendre la politique des DLCs. En fait c'est pour faire des vus sur Youtube
    5120x2880 posted the 10/05/2020 at 02:16 PM
    Celle du Villager été devenue virale, il y a eu des memes et tout dessus.
    masharu posted the 10/05/2020 at 02:17 PM
    eldrick Tu as tes raisons, mais j'en veux pour preuve Hero et Banjo qui ont tous les deux été annoncé à l'E3 2019 qui était un très gros évènement pour Nintendo cette année là, et pourtant la vidéo de Hero est 21e.
    eldrick posted the 10/05/2020 at 02:22 PM
    masharu En même temps Dragon quest c'est pas très connu en occident et les deux derniers épisodes majeurs(VII et VIII) étaient sortie sur les consoles playstation et les japonais ont déjà un équivalent de youtube donc cela fausse les données. En réalité le grand public et la majorité des joueurs de smash ne connaissent même pas les persos de cette licence. De plus , on va vu beaucoup mieux en terme de présentation
    opthomas posted the 10/05/2020 at 04:04 PM
    La vidéo de Mewtwo sera toujours synonyme d'Etika qu'il repose en paix y a pas à dire il manque dans la scène du Youtube game pour les réacs.
    chiotgamer posted the 10/05/2020 at 04:59 PM
    Opthomas J'aurais tellement voulu voir sa "réaction" pour le costume de Sans ou encore Steve & Alex
    opthomas posted the 10/05/2020 at 05:02 PM
    chiotgamer Pareil bro
