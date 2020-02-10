J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1047
visites since opening : 2838115
amassous > blog
Burn the Witch (Suite de BLEACH): y'a déjà 3 épisodes


Les scans me tenté pas trop alors que l'animé j'vais voir ça direct
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    jf17
    posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:15 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    yanissou posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:19 PM
    Ça sera plusieurs OAV et non une série et par ailleurs ça été contrôlé par Kubo lui même.
    amassous posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:19 PM
    yanissou Interessant.
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:36 PM
    Va y avoir une suite apparemment ça à été plutôt bien accueilli, je regarde ça après, les perso ont trop de flow
    shao posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:38 PM
    C'est pas vraiment la suite. Ca se passe juste dans le même "univers".
    osiris posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:55 PM
    c'est dans le même univers mais c'est pas la suite?
    amassous posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:57 PM
    shao C'est dans le mémé univers après Aizen c'est la suite.
    osiris Si c'est la suite.
    jf17 posted the 10/02/2020 at 03:12 PM
    çà se passe après l' arc l'arc Thousand-Year Blood War et deux ans après le dernier chapitre de Bleach, mais ce n’est pas une suite a proprement parlé, c’est surtout un spin off, le seul point commun c’est la soul society
    Par contre c’est un très bon manga pour ceux qui ne connaisse pas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre