J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
Burn the Witch (Suite de BLEACH): y'a déjà 3 épisodes
Les scans me tenté pas trop alors que l'animé j'vais voir ça direct
posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:15 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (7)
7
)
yanissou
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:19 PM
Ça sera plusieurs OAV et non une série et par ailleurs ça été contrôlé par Kubo lui même.
amassous
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:19 PM
yanissou
Interessant.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:36 PM
Va y avoir une suite apparemment ça à été plutôt bien accueilli, je regarde ça après, les perso ont trop de flow
shao
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:38 PM
C'est pas vraiment la suite. Ca se passe juste dans le même "univers".
osiris
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:55 PM
c'est dans le même univers mais c'est pas la suite?
amassous
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:57 PM
shao
C'est dans le mémé univers après Aizen c'est la suite.
osiris
Si c'est la suite.
jf17
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 03:12 PM
çà se passe après l' arc l'arc Thousand-Year Blood War et deux ans après le dernier chapitre de Bleach, mais ce n’est pas une suite a proprement parlé, c’est surtout un spin off, le seul point commun c’est la soul society
Par contre c’est un très bon manga pour ceux qui ne connaisse pas
osiris Si c'est la suite.
Par contre c’est un très bon manga pour ceux qui ne connaisse pas