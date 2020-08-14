accueil
Retro Studios recherche un lead producer pour MP4
We are looking for a lead producer to join us on our journey to develop Metroid Prime 4!
https://mobile.twitter.com/RetroStudios/status/1294332258074218497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1294332258074218497%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html1294332258074218497
posted the 08/14/2020 at 07:48 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (
7
)
kwentyn
posted
the 08/14/2020 at 07:50 PM
Tain vraiment Nintendo faut s'activer un peu là
J'espère qu'il vont nous balancer des épisodes 2d en attendant, une suite a fusion ou un remake hd de super metroid serait top
suzukube
posted
the 08/14/2020 at 07:51 PM
Le dev a l'air compliqué. Faudrait un gros fan du jeu...
famimax
posted
the 08/14/2020 at 07:52 PM
Juste pour encoder une vidéo en mp4 ? Je comprends pour ils mettent du temps à faire des jeux chez Nintendo
birmou
posted
the 08/14/2020 at 07:53 PM
Ils doivent faire des BBQ d'anthologie les enfoirés
fdestroyer
posted
the 08/14/2020 at 07:54 PM
Ca sera en toute fin de vie de la Switch, ou pas loin
wickette
posted
the 08/14/2020 at 07:56 PM
En gros on est loin....très loin.
foxstep
posted
the 08/14/2020 at 07:56 PM
à dans la next gen
J'espère qu'il vont nous balancer des épisodes 2d en attendant, une suite a fusion ou un remake hd de super metroid serait top