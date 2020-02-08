J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Kimetsu no Yaiba: le train de l’infini nouveau trailer


J’suis impatient de voir cet arc

    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    axlenz, banananinja, shinz0, vincecastel, michaeljackson, mugimeddy
    posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:43 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    axlenz posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:46 PM
    J'attends ça
    jf17 posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:47 PM
    Je ne comprends pas comment ils vont faire pour mettre un arc en un film ?
    axlenz posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:48 PM
    Ufotable ce sont des monstres
    amassous posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:50 PM
    jf17 On verra
    shinz0 posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:52 PM
    Vivement
    michaeljackson posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:00 PM
    Il y a pas Micha.... Muzan le retour?
    amassous posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:09 PM
    michaeljackson Sa forme final est décevante, alors qu'il avait la classe à la Michael
    michaeljackson posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:15 PM
    amassous ouai! en tout cas vraiment la classe le look Michael dans un manga.
    d’ailleurs j'en vois beaucoup sur d'autre manga
    weldar posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:43 PM
    jf17

    L'arc du train est très court, donc le format du film ira très bien avec.

    michaeljackson

    Muzan en forme "Michael" est méga classe, mais j'aime bien aussi sa forme en femme.
    jf17 posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:10 PM
    weldar si le film dure 3h je suis d'accord
