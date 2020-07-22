J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Les 1ère pub et slogan PS5 arrive


J'espère pas plus que 500€ le vrai modèle.
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:06 PM by amassous
    comments (18)
    alucardk posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:09 PM
    Play has no limits but my wallet has one.
    kekel posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:09 PM
    Couché elle fait bizarre c est pas naturel
    thedoctor posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:09 PM
    Sans limites, a 30 fps
    amassous posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:10 PM
    alucardk Et ouais y’a pas tout qu’est « no limit »
    maction posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:10 PM
    thedoctor Nan c pa vré dabor ya forte-nite en 60 éffepé ésse
    kekel posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:12 PM
    thedoctor un bon gros troll comique
    sora78 posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:12 PM
    Ils vont ouvrir les précommandes demain au début de la conférence Microsoft les salops
    contra posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:13 PM
    Curieux ce slogan, facile de le retourner contre eux. J’aurais parié sur un truc du style « Feel the game » vu comme ils mettent l’accent sur le ressenti de la manette etc.
    docbrown posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:16 PM
    ....
    birmou posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:16 PM
    contra Retourné contre eux par 3 pelos sur internet ?

    En effet c'est flippant.
    giusnake posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:16 PM
    On dirait un bec de canard comme ça
    amassous posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:18 PM
    giusnake T’a de l’inspi toi
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:18 PM
    sora78 Je me suis dis la même
    Par contre, Micromania prennent déjà les precos avec 50€ d'acompte
    manix posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:18 PM
    vu la taille de l'engin, je vais devoir déplacer des choses pour lui faire de la place !
    nady posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:20 PM
    Quelqu'un a un pied de biche pour l'ouvrir ?
    gat posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:21 PM
    birmou Tu connais pas les Xpotes de Twitter toi.
    nyseko posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:25 PM
    Ah ! Elle est en train d'éclore !
    altendorf posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:26 PM
    Rien de nouveau ^^ Juste la traduction en VF de l’affiche.
