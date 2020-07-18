Si vous aimez l'animé Kill la Kill If, vous pouvez retrouver actuellement sur l'eShop de la Switch le jeu de combat, à 16,99€... Un bon prix ^^ !Je vous ai également concocté un récapitulatif des meilleures promo de l'eShop, avec les liens d'achats et du gameplay pour certains sur mon blog.Pour les autres, voici la liste brute des promos de l'eShop que j'ai trouvé intéressantes :Elemental Knights R à 1€Unit 4 à 1,49€Snow Moto Racing Freedom à 3,49€Aqua Moto Racing Utopia à 3,49€Death Squared à 1,25€Bug Academy à 1,42€Super One More Jump à 1€Suicide Guy à 1,59€Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply à 1,29€Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition à 3,99€Stick It to The Man à 2,39€88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition à 5,99€The Escapists: Complete Edition à 2,99€The Escapists 2 à 5,99€Flipping Death à 3,99€NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 à 7,49€Outlast: Bundle of Terror à 6,24€Outlast 2 à 7,49€ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 – Deluxe Edition à 14,99€One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition à 14,99€ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 à 48,99€SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition à 4,99€SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech à 12,49€PLANET ALPHA à 4,99€Nine Parchments à 5,99€Trine Enchanted Edition à 4,49€Trine 2: Complete Story à 5,09€Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power à 5,99€SUPERBEAT XONiC EX à 10,49€GOD EATER 3 à 19,79€Worms W.M.D à 10,19€Overcooked: Special Edition à 6,79€Overcooked! 2 à 14,99€My Time at Portia à 10,19 €Yooka-Laylee à 13,59€Severed à 5,99€Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition à 5,59€Guacamelee! 2 à 7,99€SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition à 19,99€SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition à 29,99€NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy à 19,99€NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO à 34,99€DRAGON BALL® FighterZ à 23,99€Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom à 17,99€Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair à 14,69€L.A. Noire à 24,99€Sid Meier’s Civilization VI à 24,99€The World Ends With You -Final Remix- à 24,99€Deadly Premonition Origins à 14,99€Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition à 24,99€Gunman Clive HD Collection à 1,99€Mechstermination Force à 5,99€Diablo III: Eternal Collection à 29,99€Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy à 19,99€Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy à 19,99€Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste à 34,79€Sparklite à 14,99€SUPERHOT à 13,79€Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled à 23,99€Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition à 39,59€Wuppo: Definitive Edition à 9,99€Rise: Race The Future à 12,59€DEMON’S TILT à 13,99€The Touryst à 13,99€FAST RMX à 13,99€Dusk Diver à 26,24€Burnout™ Paradise Remastered à 39,99€KILL la KILL – IF à 16,99€Bonne emplettes