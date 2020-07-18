Pour les autres, voici la liste brute des promos de l'eShop que j'ai trouvé intéressantes :
Elemental Knights R à 1€
Unit 4 à 1,49€
Snow Moto Racing Freedom à 3,49€
Aqua Moto Racing Utopia à 3,49€
Death Squared à 1,25€
Bug Academy à 1,42€
Super One More Jump à 1€
Suicide Guy à 1,59€
Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply à 1,29€
Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition à 3,99€
Stick It to The Man à 2,39€
88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition à 5,99€
The Escapists: Complete Edition à 2,99€
The Escapists 2 à 5,99€
Flipping Death à 3,99€
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 à 7,49€
Outlast: Bundle of Terror à 6,24€
Outlast 2 à 7,49€
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 – Deluxe Edition à 14,99€
One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition à 14,99€
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 à 48,99€
SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition à 4,99€
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech à 12,49€
PLANET ALPHA à 4,99€
Nine Parchments à 5,99€
Trine Enchanted Edition à 4,49€
Trine 2: Complete Story à 5,09€
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power à 5,99€
SUPERBEAT XONiC EX à 10,49€
GOD EATER 3 à 19,79€
Worms W.M.D à 10,19€
Overcooked: Special Edition à 6,79€
Overcooked! 2 à 14,99€
My Time at Portia à 10,19 €
Yooka-Laylee à 13,59€
Severed à 5,99€
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition à 5,59€
Guacamelee! 2 à 7,99€
SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition à 19,99€
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition à 29,99€
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy à 19,99€
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO à 34,99€
DRAGON BALL® FighterZ à 23,99€
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom à 17,99€
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair à 14,69€
L.A. Noire à 24,99€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI à 24,99€
The World Ends With You -Final Remix- à 24,99€
Deadly Premonition Origins à 14,99€
Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition à 24,99€
Gunman Clive HD Collection à 1,99€
Mechstermination Force à 5,99€
Diablo III: Eternal Collection à 29,99€
Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy à 19,99€
Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy à 19,99€
Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste à 34,79€
Sparklite à 14,99€
SUPERHOT à 13,79€
Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled à 23,99€
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition à 39,59€
Wuppo: Definitive Edition à 9,99€
Rise: Race The Future à 12,59€
DEMON’S TILT à 13,99€
The Touryst à 13,99€
FAST RMX à 13,99€
Dusk Diver à 26,24€
Burnout™ Paradise Remastered à 39,99€
KILL la KILL – IF à 16,99€
Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy à 19,99€
Celui-ci par contre me tente bien...
Mario et Lapins crétins est en promo aussi ? J'avais envie de le prendre aussi...
Moi je vais me prendre God Eater 3