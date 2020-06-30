profile
jenicris > blog
L'event Xbox serait lors de la semaine du 20 juillet
Selon Jeff Grubb qui avait eu raison pour le 4 juin pour la PS5

https://mobile.twitter.com/JeffGrubb/status/1278017531400220673

Windows Central dit la même chose:

https://www.windowscentral.com/xbox-july-2020-event-expectations-games-event-date-and-more
    posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:10 PM by jenicris
    comments (22)
    sora78 posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:12 PM
    Donc fin juillet... Ok
    altendorf posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:13 PM
    En même temps, il y pas vraiment la place avant ^^
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:13 PM
    Je viens de voir ça en effet
    negan posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:16 PM
    Mange tes morts Spencer
    octobar posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:19 PM
    on a tout le temps pour avoir une nouvelle crise à la con ou un soulèvement d'ici là pour encore reporter la date...
    arquion posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:20 PM
    heureusement qu'il devait être là, E3 ou non... on passe de Juin à fin Juillet.
    wickette posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:21 PM
    Franchement ils pourraient donner une date qu’on en finisse certains disent 12 d’autre 20...

    C’est un gros show si dès maintenant savent pas la date c’est qu’ils grugent dessus non stop depuis le tollé de mai

    Tout devait être présent début juin. Ok il a fallu s’adapter mais on va pas me dire que ça prend 1.5 mois...
    populus posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:21 PM
    Vaut mieux tard que jamais non ? ^^
    kamikaze1985 posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:23 PM
    J'ai faim...
    famimax posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:25 PM
    octobar Ca arrive, les chinois nous prépare un nouveau truc

    https://www.ladepeche.fr/2020/06/30/chine-decouverte-dun-virus-de-grippe-porcine-propice-a-une-pandemie,8957008.php
    octobar posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:26 PM
    famimax oui jai vu
    ritalix posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:29 PM
    putain on passe dé début juin a fin juillet ..
    skuldleif posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:36 PM
    putin mais naaan yen a marre d'attendre... c'est 1 mois et demi apres la date initiale de l'event ps5..
    legato posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:46 PM
    en espérant de belle surprise et ligne éditorial époque 360 bien fourni
    venomsnake posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:47 PM
    negan
    raoh38 posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:56 PM
    octobar oui un soulèvement des machines
    ryosenpai posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:56 PM
    Ils sont en mode pompier ou quoi?
    negan posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:57 PM
    venomsnake xD
    modsoul posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:57 PM
    negan laisse le spencer il se sent bien.
    Il va tout déchirer le 20 juillet
    mafacenligne posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:58 PM
    Famimax depuis 1 mois et demi ,il y a des tremblements de terre à la frontiére entre le nevada et la californie .
    Bref l'event xbox pourrais se passer sur la nouvelle ile de la californie
    wario posted the 06/30/2020 at 08:02 PM
    Ouais bon déjà c'est fake rien que le "20 juillet", y a des rumeurs qui parlent d'un event avant le 20.
    vincecastel posted the 06/30/2020 at 08:12 PM
    La haine.....
