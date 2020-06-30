accueil
jenicris
jenicris
> blog
L'event Xbox serait lors de la semaine du 20 juillet
Selon Jeff Grubb qui avait eu raison pour le 4 juin pour la PS5
https://mobile.twitter.com/JeffGrubb/status/1278017531400220673
Windows Central dit la même chose:
https://www.windowscentral.com/xbox-july-2020-event-expectations-games-event-date-and-more
posted the 06/30/2020 at 07:10 PM by
jenicris
comments (
22
)
sora78
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:12 PM
Donc fin juillet... Ok
altendorf
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:13 PM
En même temps, il y pas vraiment la place avant ^^
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:13 PM
Je viens de voir ça en effet
negan
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:16 PM
Mange tes morts Spencer
octobar
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:19 PM
on a tout le temps pour avoir une nouvelle crise à la con ou un soulèvement d'ici là pour encore reporter la date...
arquion
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:20 PM
heureusement qu'il devait être là, E3 ou non... on passe de Juin à fin Juillet.
wickette
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:21 PM
Franchement ils pourraient donner une date qu’on en finisse certains disent 12 d’autre 20...
C’est un gros show si dès maintenant savent pas la date c’est qu’ils grugent dessus non stop depuis le tollé de mai
Tout devait être présent début juin. Ok il a fallu s’adapter mais on va pas me dire que ça prend 1.5 mois...
populus
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:21 PM
Vaut mieux tard que jamais non ? ^^
kamikaze1985
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:23 PM
J'ai faim...
famimax
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:25 PM
octobar
Ca arrive, les chinois nous prépare un nouveau truc
https://www.ladepeche.fr/2020/06/30/chine-decouverte-dun-virus-de-grippe-porcine-propice-a-une-pandemie,8957008.php
octobar
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:26 PM
famimax
oui jai vu
ritalix
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:29 PM
putain on passe dé début juin a fin juillet ..
skuldleif
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:36 PM
putin mais naaan yen a marre d'attendre... c'est 1 mois et demi apres la date initiale de l'event ps5..
legato
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:46 PM
en espérant de belle surprise et ligne éditorial époque 360 bien fourni
venomsnake
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:47 PM
negan
raoh38
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:56 PM
octobar
oui un soulèvement des machines
ryosenpai
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:56 PM
Ils sont en mode pompier ou quoi?
negan
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:57 PM
venomsnake
xD
modsoul
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:57 PM
negan
laisse le spencer il se sent bien.
Il va tout déchirer le 20 juillet
mafacenligne
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 07:58 PM
Famimax
depuis 1 mois et demi ,il y a des tremblements de terre à la frontiére entre le nevada et la californie .
Bref l'event xbox pourrais se passer sur la nouvelle ile de la californie
wario
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 08:02 PM
Ouais bon déjà c'est fake rien que le "20 juillet", y a des rumeurs qui parlent d'un event avant le 20.
vincecastel
posted
the 06/30/2020 at 08:12 PM
La haine.....
