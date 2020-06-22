J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
IOS 14: On pourra parler japonais ou mandarin c’est bon.


Si Apple a bien investis :ça va être incroyable un peu de wifi et on peut parler en japonais normal
Bon y’a le russe aussi par exemple mais la russie ça m’envois pas de rêve.
    posted the 06/22/2020 at 05:42 PM by amassous
    jf17 posted the 06/22/2020 at 05:44 PM
    Sur Android ça existe déjà
    Du moins sur Huawei p30 pro il y a déjà cette fonctionnalité.
    amassous posted the 06/22/2020 at 05:46 PM
    jf17 niveau trad c’est supérieur a Google ou pas?
