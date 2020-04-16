profile
suzukube
100
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1522
visites since opening : 1804593
suzukube > blog
all
[Trailer] Observer System Redux se dévoile sur PS5 et Xbox SX


- Next Gen Graphics en 4K et 60 fps,
- Enhanced Gamplay,
- New Story Content.

Disponible DAY ONE sur PS5 et Xbox Series X !

Alors, heureux ?
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/trailer-observer-system-redux-de-retour-sur-ps5-et-xbox-sx/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/16/2020 at 05:38 PM by suzukube
    comments (10)
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/16/2020 at 05:40 PM
    J'ai pas eu le temps de faire l'article sur le groupe "indé"
    suzukube posted the 04/16/2020 at 05:41 PM
    nicolasgourry Oh non, fait un article quand même, le mien pue la merde !
    ducknsexe posted the 04/16/2020 at 05:42 PM
    Y a des jeu indée comme celui-ci
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/16/2020 at 05:42 PM
    suzukube mais non t'inquiète, je ferais plus tard, c'est pas un soucis ^^
    revans posted the 04/16/2020 at 05:46 PM
    alors c'est le 1 avec du contenue en plus si je comprend bien
    barberousse posted the 04/16/2020 at 05:46 PM
    Pas de raie traçante, pas d'achat
    suzukube posted the 04/16/2020 at 05:48 PM
    barberousse Tu sais pas, j'vais analyser la vidéo pour voir si y'a du RT.
    suzukube posted the 04/16/2020 at 05:55 PM
    barberousse Alors il y a bien du Ray Tracing, la scène des robots, les seins et les câbles font des ombres à partir des lumières. Par contre je n'ai pas trouvé de reflet dans le trailer pour appuyer cette thèse.
    suzukube posted the 04/16/2020 at 05:59 PM
    revans C'est un "redux". Tu peux voir ça comme un Remastered avec un peu plus de story !
    barberousse posted the 04/16/2020 at 06:03 PM
    suzukube faut juste qu'il y ait écrit raie tracing sur la boîte
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre