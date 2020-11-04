profile
Code Vein
name : Code Vein
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
suzukube
suzukube
suzukube
suzukube > blog
Promo : CodeVein à 29,99€ sur Steam
Et sans passer par une boutique tier pour ceux qui n'aiment pas !

https://store.steampowered.com/app/678960/CODE_VEIN/

Bon, bah je vais pouvoir reprendre ma version Xbox One moi !

    tags : code vein
    posted the 04/11/2020 at 12:28 AM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    suzukube posted the 04/11/2020 at 12:29 AM
    Bonus : LunarLux gratuit : https://cosmicnobab.itch.io/lunarlux
