Gamer since 1984
Sol Presta, le 4ème jeu de Platinum Games a été annoncé
Et...
Ça a l'air sympa non ?
Voici l'annonce de Kamiya :
https://twitter.com/PG_kamiya/status/1245247782400581637
Alors... Des déçus de cette 4ème annonce ? Sol Presta everybody ! Samba !
Wiggle
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoePCBVO0oY
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/01/2020 at 01:10 PM by suzukube
suzukube
comments (5)
5
)
suzukube
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 01:12 PM
Wait for tommorow for the NEXT BIG THING.
jaysennnin
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 01:16 PM
faut voir... ça fait longtemps qu'on a pas eu de shmup de qualité
stardustx
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 01:18 PM
c'est Sol
CRESTA
suzukube
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 01:24 PM
stardustx
Ah merde j'en peux plus
suzukube
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 01:26 PM
jaysennnin
Putain j'trollais avec mon poisson mais à cause de toi, j'suis en train de me demander si le poisson c'est pas que c'est pas un poisson vu que Kamiya c'est un putain de troll.
