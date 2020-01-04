profile
suzukube
all
Sol Presta, le 4ème jeu de Platinum Games a été annoncé
Et...

Ça a l'air sympa non ?



Voici l'annonce de Kamiya : https://twitter.com/PG_kamiya/status/1245247782400581637



Alors... Des déçus de cette 4ème annonce ? Sol Presta everybody ! Samba !
Wiggle - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoePCBVO0oY
    posted the 04/01/2020 at 01:10 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    suzukube posted the 04/01/2020 at 01:12 PM
    Wait for tommorow for the NEXT BIG THING.
    jaysennnin posted the 04/01/2020 at 01:16 PM
    faut voir... ça fait longtemps qu'on a pas eu de shmup de qualité
    stardustx posted the 04/01/2020 at 01:18 PM
    c'est Sol CRESTA
    suzukube posted the 04/01/2020 at 01:24 PM
    stardustx Ah merde j'en peux plus
    suzukube posted the 04/01/2020 at 01:26 PM
    jaysennnin Putain j'trollais avec mon poisson mais à cause de toi, j'suis en train de me demander si le poisson c'est pas que c'est pas un poisson vu que Kamiya c'est un putain de troll.
