Le Hard Corner du confinement : Doom feat Sheshounet


La musique de Michel Delpech
    posted the 04/01/2020 at 11:40 AM by gantzeur
    comments (5)
    arrrghl posted the 04/01/2020 at 11:44 AM
    moi j'ai pas choisi ! j'ai pris les deux jeux !
    shiroyashagin posted the 04/01/2020 at 12:04 PM
    L'intervention de Sheshounet elle pue la merde
    spawnjuno posted the 04/01/2020 at 12:11 PM
    C'est un fan de François Juno milo42
    kratoszeus posted the 04/01/2020 at 12:25 PM
    shiroyashagin Son dernier test est mourrir de rire sur the walkind dead vr, je me ss tapé une bonne barre, comme toujours
    shiroyashagin posted the 04/01/2020 at 01:09 PM
    kratoszeus oui certaine de ses vidéo tu te plie de rire mais la tu fou un chat domestique dans cette vidéo a la place de sheshounet c'est pareil
