Cyberpunk 2077 : nouveau wallpaper
Jeux Video



A défaut de mieux.
D'ailleurs on aimerait bien voir la gueule des versions consoles svp.

Dispo en grand format sur ce lien
https://www.cyberpunk.net/fr/fr/
    posted the 03/30/2020 at 12:59 PM by shanks
    comments (1)
    populus posted the 03/30/2020 at 01:10 PM
    C'est très classe et ça reflète bien vers quoi on se dirige !
