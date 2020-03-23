profile
suzukube
all
[Switch] Thief Simulator à 1,99 €
Vous êtes cambrioleur, et vous ne pouvez plus cambrioler à cause du confinement ? J'ai la solution ! Pour seulement 1,99€ (soit 90% de réduction), vous pourrez faire du télétravail en cambriolant des maisons directement sur Nintendo Switch !



https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Thief-Simulator-1557413.html
    posted the 03/22/2020 at 11:58 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    arquion posted the 03/23/2020 at 12:01 AM
    recherche ça sur Steam, et fais en un article si tu veux :
    Blue Isle Catalog pour 1,64€ c'est sympa
    suzukube posted the 03/23/2020 at 12:02 AM
    arquion Si t'as une Switch, j'suis en train de tester Beholder, c'est comme Paper Please, 4€ : https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Beholder-Complete-Edition-1481844.html#
    suzukube posted the 03/23/2020 at 12:06 AM
    Blue Isle Catalog pas mal pour 1.64€, j'valide.
    suzukube posted the 03/23/2020 at 12:38 AM
    Screensheat à 3€ : https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Screencheat-Unplugged-1473842.html#
    suikoden posted the 03/23/2020 at 12:42 AM
    Ah merci je voulais me le prendre depuis que j'ai vu la video yt d'un pote a moi ^^
