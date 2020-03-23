accueil
[Switch] Thief Simulator à 1,99 €
Vous êtes cambrioleur, et vous ne pouvez plus cambrioler à cause du confinement ? J'ai la solution ! Pour seulement 1,99€ (soit 90% de réduction), vous pourrez faire du télétravail en cambriolant des maisons directement sur Nintendo Switch !
https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Thief-Simulator-1557413.html
suzukube
arquion
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 12:01 AM
recherche ça sur Steam, et fais en un article si tu veux :
Blue Isle Catalog
pour 1,64€ c'est sympa
suzukube
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 12:02 AM
arquion
Si t'as une Switch, j'suis en train de tester Beholder, c'est comme Paper Please, 4€ :
https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Beholder-Complete-Edition-1481844.html#
suzukube
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 12:06 AM
Blue Isle Catalog pas mal pour 1.64€, j'valide.
suzukube
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 12:38 AM
Screensheat à 3€ :
https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Screencheat-Unplugged-1473842.html#
suikoden
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 12:42 AM
Ah merci je voulais me le prendre depuis que j'ai vu la video yt d'un pote a moi ^^
Blue Isle Catalog pour 1,64€ c'est sympa