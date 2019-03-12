profile
suzukube
96
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1371
visites since opening : 1509475
suzukube > blog
all
Pokémon Epee & Bouclier en 10 minutes
Aaaaah j'ai trouvé mon nouveau Youtuber préféré, avec Savun et Sheshounet



Bon, j'vais devoir baptiser mes Pokémon moi aussi u_u !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/lhistoire-de-pokemon-epee-et-bouclier-en-10-minutes/
    tags : pokemon
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/03/2019 at 04:02 AM by suzukube
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre