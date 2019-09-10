accueil
guiguif
Brigitte Lecordier redecouvre le premier episode de Dragon Ball
Brigitte Lecordier, voix en autre de Goku enfant, vient d'ouvrir une chaine Youtube et pour la 3eme video postée elle revoit le tout premier episode de Dragon Ball
posted the 10/09/2019 at 04:06 PM by guiguif
guiguif
gunstarred
posted
the 10/09/2019 at 04:10 PM
Elle en est déjà à la 3ème vidéo, mince. Je n'ai vu que celle de l'ouverture de la chaine.
testament
posted
the 10/09/2019 at 04:13 PM
Tin ninnin ninnin ! baton magique ! yaha !
