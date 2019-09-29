accueil
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
714
visites since opening :
2150161
amassous
> blog
C'était hier au Stade de France
Y'a pas de meilleur qualité mais on voit l'ambiance
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/29/2019 at 12:42 PM by
amassous
comments (
22
)
armando
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 12:47 PM
Je préfère nettement assassin ntm etc, eut au moins ils avaient un message. Enfin surtout Assassin
odyle54
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 12:51 PM
J'ai envie de vomir ...
amassous
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 12:52 PM
armando
Ok.
aros
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:02 PM
Huuum... Gim's c'est particulier, faut aimer sinon...
kurosu
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:03 PM
calishnikov
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:08 PM
Je croyais que c'était full? :/
oenomaus
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:13 PM
les goûts et les couleurs ....
shambala93
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:13 PM
Certaines choses s’expliquent...
playstation2008
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:15 PM
shambala93
d’autres pas mdr
axlenz
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:31 PM
Le stade était plein à craquer...
Vivement le retour de la team sexion d'assaut
negan
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:34 PM
calishnikov
72.000 C'est full .
escobar
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:38 PM
Par pitié non
aspartam
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:47 PM
Eh ben...
Peut-être à mettre en corrélation avec le fait que le QI des français est en chute
calishnikov
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:47 PM
negan
il reste beaucoup de place derrière certaines personnes.
Ça doit être une question de sécurité.
negan
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:49 PM
calishnikov
Il y a surtout le matos d'enregistrement , les places de journalistes etc ...
newtechnix
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:49 PM
ha par pitié pas cette contre-façon d'artiste, ce produit marketing du pauvre.
negan
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:50 PM
calishnikov
GG Meugi la pooki Aka le Marabout
calishnikov
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:53 PM
negan
respect en tout cas, qui l'a fais a part lui??
negan
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:54 PM
calishnikov
En chanteur plusieurs mais pas FR je crois .
Apres dans d'autres domaines Bigard la fait
amassous
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 01:58 PM
calishnikov
C’est le 1er en tant que rappeur fr
xslayer750
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 02:03 PM
wilhelm
posted
the 09/29/2019 at 02:05 PM
aspartam
Tout juste. Mais chut, faut pas le dire.
