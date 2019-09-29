.
amassous > blog
C'était hier au Stade de France


Y'a pas de meilleur qualité mais on voit l'ambiance
    posted the 09/29/2019 at 12:42 PM by amassous
    comments (22)
    armando posted the 09/29/2019 at 12:47 PM
    Je préfère nettement assassin ntm etc, eut au moins ils avaient un message. Enfin surtout Assassin
    odyle54 posted the 09/29/2019 at 12:51 PM
    J'ai envie de vomir ...
    amassous posted the 09/29/2019 at 12:52 PM
    armando Ok.
    aros posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:02 PM
    Huuum... Gim's c'est particulier, faut aimer sinon...
    kurosu posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:03 PM
    calishnikov posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:08 PM
    Je croyais que c'était full? :/
    oenomaus posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:13 PM
    les goûts et les couleurs ....
    shambala93 posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:13 PM
    Certaines choses s’expliquent...
    playstation2008 posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:15 PM
    shambala93 d’autres pas mdr
    axlenz posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:31 PM
    Le stade était plein à craquer... Vivement le retour de la team sexion d'assaut
    negan posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:34 PM
    calishnikov 72.000 C'est full .
    escobar posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:38 PM
    Par pitié non
    aspartam posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:47 PM
    Eh ben... Peut-être à mettre en corrélation avec le fait que le QI des français est en chute
    calishnikov posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:47 PM
    negan il reste beaucoup de place derrière certaines personnes.
    Ça doit être une question de sécurité.
    negan posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:49 PM
    calishnikov Il y a surtout le matos d'enregistrement , les places de journalistes etc ...
    newtechnix posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:49 PM
    ha par pitié pas cette contre-façon d'artiste, ce produit marketing du pauvre.
    negan posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:50 PM
    calishnikov GG Meugi la pooki Aka le Marabout
    calishnikov posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:53 PM
    negan respect en tout cas, qui l'a fais a part lui??
    negan posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:54 PM
    calishnikov En chanteur plusieurs mais pas FR je crois .

    Apres dans d'autres domaines Bigard la fait
    amassous posted the 09/29/2019 at 01:58 PM
    calishnikov C’est le 1er en tant que rappeur fr
    xslayer750 posted the 09/29/2019 at 02:03 PM
    wilhelm posted the 09/29/2019 at 02:05 PM
    aspartam Tout juste. Mais chut, faut pas le dire.
