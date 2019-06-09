accueil
name :
GreedFall
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Focus Home Interactive
developer :
Spiders
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
Dossiers
Greedfall: Trailer de sortie
Greedfall amorce sa sortie avec un trailer de lancement.
Pour rappel il s'agit du dernier A-RPG de Spider, la boite française derrière The Technomancer, Mars: War Logs ou encore Bound by Flame.
posted the 09/06/2019 at 02:42 PM by guiguif
guiguif
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 02:52 PM
Le jeu a pas l'air mal, je comptais le prendre mais vu que j'ai assez de jeux en ce moment et qu'il y a le gamepass ça attendra.
C'est surtout l'univers qui m'attire après vu les précédents jeux du studio on peut être inquiet même si on dirait qu'ils s'améliorent avec le temps.
cirdoel
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 03:08 PM
day one
C'est surtout l'univers qui m'attire après vu les précédents jeux du studio on peut être inquiet même si on dirait qu'ils s'améliorent avec le temps.