accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gamer since 1984
Toutes les
promos eShop Nintendo Switch
en un clin d'oeil !
profile
91
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
dx93
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
linkiorra
,
svr
,
kisukesan
,
cuthbert
,
sebthemajin
,
nay
,
jeanouillz
,
nindo64
,
archesstat
,
yuri
,
trezert
,
tripy73
,
leblogdeshacka
,
aros
,
keka
,
kurosama
,
liquidus
,
milo42
,
gunotak
,
chester
,
heracles
,
defqon1985
,
waurius59
,
jamrock
,
eaglevision
,
shiroyashagin
,
angelcloud
,
ggally
,
thor
,
fortep
,
fifine
,
bladagun
,
strifedcloud
,
iglooo
,
iiii
,
opthomas
,
kyogamer
,
wickette
,
escobar
,
eldren
,
maxleresistant
,
gat
,
odv78
,
nobleswan
,
flom
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
nekonoctis
,
rickornichon
,
klapo
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
niveforever
,
raph64
,
killia
,
link80
,
misterpixel
,
kenpokan
,
giusnake
,
fiveagainstone
,
osiris
,
sephiroth07
,
nyseko
,
torotoro59
,
makotoniijima
,
kamina
,
allanoix
,
tvirus
,
axlenz
,
pizza3fromage
,
zelda59279
,
mikazaki
,
maki4vel
,
beks1080
,
illbeback
,
micablo
,
nmariodk
,
apejy
,
unclepickle
,
zevoodoo
,
genraltow
,
salocin
,
ravyxxs
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
warminos
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1271
visites since opening :
1347748
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Exclusif : Nindo64 jouant à One Punch Man (Gamescom 2019)
ILS SONT OU LES COMBOOOOOS M*rddeeee
GO TO
https://niindo64.com
to see more article about e3 2019
!
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/gamescom-2019-du-gameplay-exclusif-sur-one-punch-man-a-hero-nobody-knows/
tags :
one punch man
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:48 PM by
suzukube
comments (
7
)
suzukube
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 08:51 PM
Nindo64
j'trolle mais j'ai posté sur instagram mon selfie avec Kojima tout le monde se fout de ma gueule T__T !
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZfmgOHB5B/
En fait, mon téléphone laguait et j'avais peur qu'il ait terminé al dédicace et j'voulais pas le faire attendre. Voila.
madd
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 09:08 PM
Ce jeu de troll.
bobobiwan
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 09:12 PM
Mais mon
suzukube
c'est pas un selfie, ça ! Juste une vieille photo volée façon Ninja Gaiden ! xD Fallait oser lui demander à tonton Koji ! Là, tu aurais +1000 points en Life Achievments !
suzukube
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 09:14 PM
bobobiwan
J'suis un NINJA c'est positif non ?
suzukube
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 09:15 PM
Contrairement à ce que dit
Nindo64
j'vais demander à tonton Koji de m'inviter dans les studios de Kojima Prod et de me dédicacer une édition collector de #DeathStranding
madd
j't'avoue que j'ai même pas voulu y jouer, le combat à duré genre 2 heures.
suzukube
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 09:16 PM
Y'avais pas un gameplay de JUMP FORCE de
Nindo64
qui trainait sur le net ou il a fait bloquer la vidéo pour atteinte aux droits d'auteur
suzukube
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 09:19 PM
Nindo64
tu te souviens le panneau Gamescom Asia ? Bah c'est en 2020 du coup j'ai eu le temps de faire la photo. Look les infos :
https://otakugame.fr/gamescom-asia-la-gamescom-sinternationalise/
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
En fait, mon téléphone laguait et j'avais peur qu'il ait terminé al dédicace et j'voulais pas le faire attendre. Voila.
madd j't'avoue que j'ai même pas voulu y jouer, le combat à duré genre 2 heures.