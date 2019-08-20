Toutes les promos eShop Nintendo Switch en un clin d'oeil !
all
Exclusif : Nindo64 jouant à One Punch Man (Gamescom 2019)
ILS SONT OU LES COMBOOOOOS M*rddeeee



GO TO https://niindo64.com to see more article about e3 2019 !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/gamescom-2019-du-gameplay-exclusif-sur-one-punch-man-a-hero-nobody-knows/
    posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:48 PM by suzukube
    comments (7)
    suzukube posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:51 PM
    Nindo64 j'trolle mais j'ai posté sur instagram mon selfie avec Kojima tout le monde se fout de ma gueule T__T ! https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZfmgOHB5B/

    En fait, mon téléphone laguait et j'avais peur qu'il ait terminé al dédicace et j'voulais pas le faire attendre. Voila.
    madd posted the 08/20/2019 at 09:08 PM
    Ce jeu de troll.
    bobobiwan posted the 08/20/2019 at 09:12 PM
    Mais mon suzukube c'est pas un selfie, ça ! Juste une vieille photo volée façon Ninja Gaiden ! xD Fallait oser lui demander à tonton Koji ! Là, tu aurais +1000 points en Life Achievments !
    suzukube posted the 08/20/2019 at 09:14 PM
    bobobiwan J'suis un NINJA c'est positif non ?
    suzukube posted the 08/20/2019 at 09:15 PM
    Contrairement à ce que dit Nindo64 j'vais demander à tonton Koji de m'inviter dans les studios de Kojima Prod et de me dédicacer une édition collector de #DeathStranding

    madd j't'avoue que j'ai même pas voulu y jouer, le combat à duré genre 2 heures.
    suzukube posted the 08/20/2019 at 09:16 PM
    Y'avais pas un gameplay de JUMP FORCE de Nindo64 qui trainait sur le net ou il a fait bloquer la vidéo pour atteinte aux droits d'auteur
    suzukube posted the 08/20/2019 at 09:19 PM
    Nindo64 tu te souviens le panneau Gamescom Asia ? Bah c'est en 2020 du coup j'ai eu le temps de faire la photo. Look les infos : https://otakugame.fr/gamescom-asia-la-gamescom-sinternationalise/
