chester > blog
all
Matrix 4 officiel avec Keanu Reeves et Carrie Moss
MATRIX 4 annonce le retour de Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss dans le rôle de Neo et Trinity Réalisé et écrit par Lana Wachowski , la production débute en 2020.

Lana Wachowski is set to write and direct a fourth film set in the world of “The Matrix,” with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film. Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement on Tuesday.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” said Emmerich. “Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

In addition to Wachowski, the script was also written by Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. Wachowski is also producing with Grant Hill. Sources say the film is eyed to begin production at the top of 2020.

The three previous films —“The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” — have collectively earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. All three were written and directed by Lana and her sister, Lilly, and starred Reeves and Moss.
https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1163907664008683521
    posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:23 PM by chester
    comments (12)
    chronokami posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:25 PM
    woah, TRES curieux de voir ça
    nobleswan posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:25 PM
    Fuck Yeah
    dungas73 posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:29 PM
    A MAYE GODE
    jozen15 posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:31 PM
    Lana c'est Larry ou Randy Wachowski ? désole j'ai pas encore l'habitude du changement
    octobar posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:32 PM
    et il y a quoi de plus à raconter en vrai ? Autant le 1 était un chef d'œuvre qui a marqué son temps, autant les Wachovski ont rien fait de bien glorieux, à part peut être Cloud Atlas.

    Alors oui il était question de "plusieurs Matrices" mais franchement on ne peut pas y voir autre chose qu'un film purement marketing là.
    djfab posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:37 PM
    Octobar : je suis d'accord, le fait que Keanu soit là ne me rassure pas !
    dooble75 posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:39 PM
    jozen15 bonne question !!! je pense que c'est Larry ...Lanna/Larry ?
    kamina posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:41 PM
    Omg
    kakazu posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:45 PM
    Tellement de questions qui n'ont pas de réponses dans ce film. Je suis curieux d'en savoir plus.
    madd posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:47 PM
    Ils auraient du faire une histoire sur le premier élu au lieu de faire dans le recyclage.
    maxleresistant posted the 08/20/2019 at 08:49 PM
    J'espère que ce film sera le grand retour de Lana Wachowski.
    J'ai pas trouvé grandioses ce qu'elles ont fait après Matrix 2.
    On verra, en tout je suis surpris que ça se fasse.
    terminagore posted the 08/20/2019 at 09:07 PM
    Mouais. Je sais pas quoi en penser.
