...qui se déroulera du 20 au 24 août au Koelnmesse à Cologne, en Allemagne.
Démos de gameplay:
Les jeux jouables:
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Astral Chain
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
https://gematsu.com/2019/08/nintendo-announces-gamescom-2019-lineup
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield
- Daemon X Machina
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
posted the 08/01/2019 at 02:30 PM by jenicris
nindo64 Oui c'est bizarre quand même.