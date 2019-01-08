profile
The Witcher 3 sur Switch sera jouable à la Gamescom


...qui se déroulera du 20 au 24 août au Koelnmesse à Cologne, en Allemagne.

Démos de gameplay:

- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Astral Chain
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition


Les jeux jouables:

- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield
- Daemon X Machina
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition


https://gematsu.com/2019/08/nintendo-announces-gamescom-2019-lineup
    posted the 08/01/2019 at 02:30 PM by jenicris
    comments (14)
    saram posted the 08/01/2019 at 02:45 PM
    Y a des gens qui vont perdre la vue
    torotoro59 posted the 08/01/2019 at 02:46 PM
    Y a des gens qui vont découvrir une grande aventure
    sosky posted the 08/01/2019 at 02:48 PM
    Pour l'autonomie en mode nomade, ça va être pire que BOTW non ?
    shinz0 posted the 08/01/2019 at 02:55 PM
    saram
    chiotgamer posted the 08/01/2019 at 02:57 PM
    Je me suis arrêté à partir de "The Witcher 3 sur Switch sera jouable"
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/01/2019 at 03:17 PM
    J'ai vraiment hâte de voir la gueule du jeu
    giusnake posted the 08/01/2019 at 03:32 PM
    Digital Foundry se frotte les mains
    ley posted the 08/01/2019 at 03:51 PM
    Astral Chain toujours pas jouable alors qu’il sort fin août. C’est vraiment bizarre la comm de Nintendo sur ce jeu.
    kabuki posted the 08/01/2019 at 04:04 PM
    on a hate
    axlenz posted the 08/01/2019 at 04:10 PM
    giusnake le digital foundry de gamekyo se lèche également les babines
    jeanouillz posted the 08/01/2019 at 04:11 PM
    Et même pas de Switch pro pour le mettre en valeur/ a niveau avec les autres versions
    nindo64 posted the 08/01/2019 at 04:25 PM
    Astral Chain toujours pas jouable alors qu'il sort 1 semaine après la Gamescom je comprends pas
    gunstarred posted the 08/01/2019 at 04:35 PM
    Curieux pour The Witcher 3.
    nindo64 Oui c'est bizarre quand même.
    rbz posted the 08/01/2019 at 05:19 PM
    on a hâte de voir ça( nan je déconne)
