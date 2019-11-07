accueil
Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
profile
148
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
articles :
626
visites since opening :
1933785
amassous
> blog
Des persos de Dragon Ball représenté en mode Streetswear
Je trouve que les persos se mélangent super bien avec les habits , vous validez Gamekyo?
Si oui suivez le japonais qui fait ça sur Twitter , donnez lui la force il mérite
マンガ最高
-
https://twitter.com/k_s_k5/status/1147158239349334016?s=21
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/11/2019 at 05:35 PM by
amassous
comments (
14
)
shinz0
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 05:36 PM
Pas fans
amassous
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 05:37 PM
shinz0
aya
okay je respecte ton choix.
jf17
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 05:40 PM
Pareil, pas fan du tout .
i8
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 05:42 PM
moi j'aime bien c'est plutot cool de les voir dans style différént
amassous
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 05:45 PM
jf17
okok
i8
Ouais ca change du Dogi
rbz
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 05:58 PM
claqué... j'aime le streewear mais sur des perso comme ça, nulhache
amassous
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 05:59 PM
rbz
Broly passe crème jtrouve
rbz
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 06:00 PM
amassous
le plus potable effectivement(mais pas en super saiyan )
kaiden
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 06:01 PM
black goku et broly passe tres bien
amassous
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 06:02 PM
rbz
ouais normal
kaiden
ryonarushima971
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 06:34 PM
Amassous
tu as entendu parler du coup de pute de Youngiji envers Toyotato ? Si non je t'invite à visiter ce lien :
https://youtu.be/imZpic_mzm4
idd
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 06:39 PM
ryonarushima971
ouais Younggiji on sait pas combien de temps il a passé sur chaque planche en comparaison ^^
amassous
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 06:50 PM
ryonarushima971
non y’a quoi? Il sheneuf que Toyotaro ai étais choisis par Toriyama?
amassous
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 06:53 PM
ryonarushima971
Toyotaro a des deadline c’est incomparable.
kaiden