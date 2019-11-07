Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
profile
amassous
148
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 626
visites since opening : 1933785
amassous > blog
Des persos de Dragon Ball représenté en mode Streetswear




Je trouve que les persos se mélangent super bien avec les habits , vous validez Gamekyo?
Si oui suivez le japonais qui fait ça sur Twitter , donnez lui la force il mérite
マンガ最高 - https://twitter.com/k_s_k5/status/1147158239349334016?s=21
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/11/2019 at 05:35 PM by amassous
    comments (14)
    shinz0 posted the 07/11/2019 at 05:36 PM
    Pas fans
    amassous posted the 07/11/2019 at 05:37 PM
    shinz0 aya okay je respecte ton choix.
    jf17 posted the 07/11/2019 at 05:40 PM
    Pareil, pas fan du tout .
    i8 posted the 07/11/2019 at 05:42 PM
    moi j'aime bien c'est plutot cool de les voir dans style différént
    amassous posted the 07/11/2019 at 05:45 PM
    jf17 okok
    i8 Ouais ca change du Dogi
    rbz posted the 07/11/2019 at 05:58 PM
    claqué... j'aime le streewear mais sur des perso comme ça, nulhache
    amassous posted the 07/11/2019 at 05:59 PM
    rbz Broly passe crème jtrouve
    rbz posted the 07/11/2019 at 06:00 PM
    amassous le plus potable effectivement(mais pas en super saiyan )
    kaiden posted the 07/11/2019 at 06:01 PM
    black goku et broly passe tres bien
    amassous posted the 07/11/2019 at 06:02 PM
    rbz ouais normal
    kaiden
    ryonarushima971 posted the 07/11/2019 at 06:34 PM
    Amassous tu as entendu parler du coup de pute de Youngiji envers Toyotato ? Si non je t'invite à visiter ce lien : https://youtu.be/imZpic_mzm4
    idd posted the 07/11/2019 at 06:39 PM
    ryonarushima971 ouais Younggiji on sait pas combien de temps il a passé sur chaque planche en comparaison ^^
    amassous posted the 07/11/2019 at 06:50 PM
    ryonarushima971 non y’a quoi? Il sheneuf que Toyotaro ai étais choisis par Toriyama?
    amassous posted the 07/11/2019 at 06:53 PM
    ryonarushima971 Toyotaro a des deadline c’est incomparable.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre