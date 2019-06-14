profile
Rdv du soir : le stream rage sur Megaman 11
Me voila de retour en stream et cette sur Megaman 11, bon la je vous le dis toute suite, je suis une grosse daube sur les megaman malgré que j'aime bien le style lol

CLICK ICI!!

    posted the 06/14/2019 at 07:16 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    temporell posted the 06/14/2019 at 08:14 PM
    non
    suikoden posted the 06/14/2019 at 08:20 PM
    Moi je suis une grosse daube sur tous les jeux alors bon
    Bon stream a toi !
    Moi vais probablement stream du Stae of Decay 2 Heartmachin truc ^^
    kalas28 posted the 06/14/2019 at 09:20 PM
    bah merde tu as pas streamé longtemps
