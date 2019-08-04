profile
Nintendo
146
Likes
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
masharu
15
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 178
visites since opening : 290772
masharu > blog
Quelques fanarts Labo VR


Depuis que Nintendo a annoncé que Nintendo Labo VR était compatible avec Super Mario Odyssey et The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, on s'attend à ce que d'autres jeux soient aussi compatible. Certains s'imagine bien un certain Xenoblade 2 (vous pouvez je pense comprendre pourquoi...). Personnellement ça m'étonnerait qu'on ait d'autres jeux Nintendo compatible Labo VR. En tout cas c'est marrant de voir les détournements réalisés par les artistes XD.






Je vous remets ceux posté hier pour ceux qui ont raté :



    tags : nintendo fanart labo vr switch
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/08/2019 at 05:59 PM by masharu
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre