













Depuis que Nintendo a annoncé que Nintendo Labo VR était compatible avec Super Mario Odyssey et The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, on s'attend à ce que d'autres jeux soient aussi compatible. Certains s'imagine bien un certain Xenoblade 2 (vous pouvez je pense comprendre pourquoi...). Personnellement ça m'étonnerait qu'on ait d'autres jeux Nintendo compatible Labo VR. En tout cas c'est marrant de voir les détournements réalisés par les artistes XD.Je vous remets ceux posté hier pour ceux qui ont raté :