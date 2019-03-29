profile
Hyper Light Drifter
name : Hyper Light Drifter
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Heart Machine
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC - Wii U -
Hyper Light Drifter: Une serie animée prevue sur Netflix
Apres Castlevania et Devil May Cry/Assassin's Creed a venir, on apprend que Adi Shankar compte sortir une serie basée sur le jeu Hyper Light Drifter sur Netflix.

https://www.polygon.com/tv/2019/3/28/18285664/hyper-light-drifter-tv-series-alx-preston-adi-shankar
    posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:03 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    slad posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:11 AM
    Oh! Ils vont reprendre la narration du jeu?! Etant donné qu'il n'y a aucun mot, les personnages ne parlant que par des images, je suis très curieux de ce que ça peut donner.
    qbigaara49 posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:14 AM
    Quoi devil may cry va avoir une nouvelle adaption animé par netflix, j'etait pas au courant .
