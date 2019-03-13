____________________________
[DF] DOA 6 Xbox One S/X vs PS4/PRO s PC
Ca y est ! On a un aperçu des capacités de la prochaine génération de consoles : On pourra jouer à DOA 6 en 4K 60fps dans sa version Last Round ! On a déjà l'aperçu avec la version PC du jeu ^^ !

Digital Foundry - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ajfyt0naR0
    posted the 03/13/2019 at 08:30 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    spawnini posted the 03/13/2019 at 08:34 PM
    Je veux du season pass....plein plein plein plein.....vive les boobs


    goldmen33
    goldmen33 posted the 03/13/2019 at 08:34 PM
    spawnini Maman du lait!
    suzukube posted the 03/13/2019 at 08:38 PM
    spawnini il est à 92€ : https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP4108-CUSA12152_00-SEASONPASS1SET00 . Et c'est uniquement le season pass 1 !
    masharu posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:06 PM
    N'ayant pas encore de console current gen, j'ai limite envie de prendre DOAD sur 3DS là actuellement.
    zackfair59plus posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:11 PM
    m'en fous du pc, vive la version PS4 et la version DOAX3 Skarlet aussi
