Darrell Gallagher Head of Microsoft's new studio 'The Initiative" formerly welcomed some new hires to the team according to a Linkedin post which was later taken down but he also made the same post on twitter were our very own CrimsonEclipse was able to get a snapshot.



Darrell is already pulling in some serious talent.



Lead Producer/Senior Producer on ROTR and Senior Managing Producer on God of War



Leader Writer and Designer on Red Dead Redemption







Brian Westergaard worked on GoW 2018 as the lead producer.



Annie Lohr is the recruiter and worked at Respawn.



Christian Cantamessa - the writer from rdr is at the company.



Blake Fischer - Senior Director of Portfolio Planning for MS, but now working with The Initiative.



Daniel Neuburger & Lindsey McQueeney are from Crystal Dynamics.





[g][i]Brian Westergaard était le producteur principal de ROTR et God of War 2018



Christian Cantamessa était l'écrivain et le lead designer de Red Dead Redemption.



Annie Lohr est une recrue principale de l'industrie et Daniel Neuburger a travaillé comme co-réalisateur sur le Tomb Raider Reboot et Rise of the Tomb Raider aux côtés de Brian Horton.



Blake Fischer - Directeur principal de la planification du portefeuille pour MS, Lost Planet, Dead Rising, Ninja Gaiden, Rise of le Tomb Raider, le Blinx, le Tao Feng, le Fall Out 3, le Killer Instinct, le Cuphead, les Elder Scrolls IV ... etc.