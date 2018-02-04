profile
Sea of Thieves vaut de l'or
Les prix des manettes me font toujours halluciné

    posted the 04/02/2018 at 02:19 PM by shincloud
    comments (5)
    shanks posted the 04/02/2018 at 02:21 PM
    "Destin Game"
    raph64 posted the 04/02/2018 at 02:25 PM
    La politique des sites de vente qui nage en eaux troubles
    aiolia081 posted the 04/02/2018 at 02:37 PM
    Pas le prix officiel, c'est abusé le nombre de vendeur qui en profite, malhonnêtement
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/02/2018 at 02:52 PM
    Je vois pas ce qu'il y a d'étrange, à part le fait que c'est un produit SOT et pour taper encore dessus m'enfin bon.
    hibito posted the 04/02/2018 at 02:58 PM
    À côté de ça, on trouve des manettes XBOX One standards, à 45€ neuves donc clairement, payer 25€ en plus pour un skin c'est déjà limite.
