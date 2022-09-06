Game Pass : le programme de septembre (P.1)
Microsoft nous dévoile les nouveaux titres du service Game Pass pour cette première moitié du mois de septembre, où l'on remarquera tout d'abord que ce n'est pas la grande joie en attendant les gros morceaux de fin d'année (Atomic Heart
, A Plague Tale : Requiem
, High on Life
, Persona 5 Royal
…), mais aussi que la boîte assume sa volonté de vouloir toucher un plus jeune public, particulièrement via le xCloud.
De fait, après des Pat Patrouille
, Peppa Pig
ou le malaisant Course avec Ryan
, accueillons Disney Dreamlight Valley
et DC League of Super-Pets
. Wahou.
6 septembre :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- Opus Magnum
(PC)
- Train Sim World 3
(PC, Xbox)
13 septembre :
- Ashes of the Singularity : Escalation
(PC)
- DC League of Super-Pets
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
14 septembre :
- You Suck at Parking
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
15 septembre :
- Despot's Game
(PC, Xbox)
- Metal : Hellsinger
(PC, Xbox)
Ils quittent le Game Pass le 15 septembre :
- A Plague Tale : Innocence
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- Aragami 2
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- Bug Fables
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- Craftopia
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- Final Fantasy XIII
(PC, Xbox)
- Flynn : Son of Crimson
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- I Am Fish
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- Lost Words
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- Mighty Goose
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- SkateBird
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- The Artful Escape
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
publié le 06/09/2022 à 15:33 par Gamekyo
