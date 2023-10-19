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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 06/22/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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articles : 570
visites since opening : 1136301
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
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Black Lagoon et sa vf légendaire
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Un anime qui ne vieillit pas et qui a une VF légendaire comme on n'en fait plus aujourd’hui, Black Lagoon restera un des animes que je préfère de par ses personnages, son univers très sombre et ce côté popcorn.








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    Who likes this ?
    momotaros, volran
    posted the 06/22/2026 at 04:51 PM by yanssou
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