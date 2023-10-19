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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 06/16/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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articles : 562
visites since opening : 1118864
subscribers : 16
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[Disney] Billie, à la croisée des mondes / Première BA
AnimLand


Bienvenue à Hexe, le monde des sorcières.

Découvrez la bande-annonce de Billie, à la croisée des mondes, le nouveau film Disney de Noël, le 25 novembre au cinéma !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xR2vXoy5Lu0
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    Who likes this ?
    wickette
    posted the 06/16/2026 at 04:48 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    amario posted the 06/16/2026 at 05:00 PM
    Tellement générique
    djfab posted the 06/16/2026 at 05:39 PM
    amario : "Tellement générique" : la critique qui veut rien dire... Au moins ce n'est pas une suite ou une version live !
    e3ologue posted the 06/16/2026 at 07:42 PM
    J'aime bien
    akinen posted the 06/16/2026 at 08:49 PM
    Exed le titre americain.

    Merci pour ces traductions pourraves
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