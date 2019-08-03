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Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
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name :
Devil May Cry 5
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
european release date :
03/08/2019
other versions :
Xbox One
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PlayStation 4
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name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
03/28/2026
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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513
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Devil May Cry saison 2 / Teaser
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Team Dante ? Team Vergil ? Pourquoi choisir ? Devil May Cry : Saison 2 sort le 12 mai, en exclusivité sur Netflix.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbZYa3bWnVw
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posted the 03/28/2026 at 01:08 PM by
yanssou
comments (
1
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marchand2sable
posted
the 03/28/2026 at 01:11 PM
J’espère qu’on va pas voir Lady foutre Vergil au sol dans cette saison…
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