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Fatal Fury Cothw : Un teaser pour Kenshiro
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Dans le cadre d'une collaboration avec Hokuto no Ken, Kenshiro, l'avant dernier personnage de la saison 2 se dévoile dans un teaser et sera disponible en juin.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Hc4KNwFjhnE
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link49
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adamjensen
posted the 03/28/2026 at 11:00 AM by
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adamjensen
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the 03/28/2026 at 11:05 AM
C’est marrant, mais les 20 premières secondes de la vidéo sont beaucoup plus jolies que le nouveau manga de Hokuto no Ken qui va sortir.
Si seulement ils avaient choisi de le faire ressembler à ça…
Sinon, c’est cool de l’avoir ajouté comme personnage dans Fatal Fury.
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Si seulement ils avaient choisi de le faire ressembler à ça…
Sinon, c’est cool de l’avoir ajouté comme personnage dans Fatal Fury.