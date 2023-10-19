profile
Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
7
Likers
name : Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
platform : PC
editor : SNK Corporation
developer : SNK Playmore
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
Manga - Verse
11
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 03/28/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 513
visites since opening : 984683
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
channel
all
Fatal Fury Cothw : Un teaser pour Kenshiro
JV


Dans le cadre d'une collaboration avec Hokuto no Ken, Kenshiro, l'avant dernier personnage de la saison 2 se dévoile dans un teaser et sera disponible en juin.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Hc4KNwFjhnE
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    link49, adamjensen
    posted the 03/28/2026 at 11:00 AM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    adamjensen posted the 03/28/2026 at 11:05 AM
    C’est marrant, mais les 20 premières secondes de la vidéo sont beaucoup plus jolies que le nouveau manga de Hokuto no Ken qui va sortir.
    Si seulement ils avaient choisi de le faire ressembler à ça…

    Sinon, c’est cool de l’avoir ajouté comme personnage dans Fatal Fury.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo