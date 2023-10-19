group information
Frieren saison 2 / Nouveau trailer
Actu Manga / Anime


2026 commence extrêmement bien pour les animés, et parmi les sorties attendu, la saison 2 de Frieren dévoile un nouveau trailer avant sa diffusion ce 16 janvier, 10 nouveaux épisodes sont prévu pour cette nouvelle saison.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH-FcW94z00
    posted the 01/11/2026 at 11:35 AM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    jf17 posted the 01/11/2026 at 12:21 PM
    Je n'ai pas vu la saison 1, ça vaut le coup ?
    burningcrimson posted the 01/11/2026 at 12:35 PM
    jf17 oui
    hyoga57 posted the 01/11/2026 at 12:56 PM
    Mon premier drop de la saison.
