Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
creator :
yanssou
10/19/2023
10/19/2023
last update :
01/11/2026
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
articles :
450
visites since opening :
842883
subscribers :
16
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
Frieren saison 2 / Nouveau trailer
Actu Manga / Anime
2026 commence extrêmement bien pour les animés, et parmi les sorties attendu, la saison 2 de Frieren dévoile un nouveau trailer avant sa diffusion ce 16 janvier, 10 nouveaux épisodes sont prévu pour cette nouvelle saison.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH-FcW94z00
1
Like
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
posted the 01/11/2026 at 11:35 AM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (3)
3
)
jf17
posted
the 01/11/2026 at 12:21 PM
Je n'ai pas vu la saison 1, ça vaut le coup ?
burningcrimson
posted
the 01/11/2026 at 12:35 PM
jf17
oui
hyoga57
posted
the 01/11/2026 at 12:56 PM
Mon premier drop de la saison.
