Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
12/22/2025
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
articles :
442
subscribers :
16
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
Lupin III : La lignée immortelle / Nouvelle date de sortie + Interview du réalisateur Takeshi Koike et du producteur Yû Kiyozono
Actu Manga / Anime
Initialement prévu le 12 novembre mais remplacé par le dernier film Detective Conan, le distributeur Eurozoom confirme la date de sortie de Lupin III : La lignée immortelle qui est fixée au 25 février 2026 en salle.
Interview du réalisateur Takeshi Koike et du producteur Yû Kiyozono sur Lupin III: La Lignée Immortelle à la Japan Expo par Manganews
https://www.manga-news.com/index.php/actus/2025/12/17/Le-film-danimation-Lupin-III-:-La-lignee-immortelle-sortira-dans-les-cinemas-francais-en-debut-dannee-prochaine
posted the 12/22/2025 at 07:58 PM by
yanssou
sdkios
posted
the 12/22/2025 at 08:31 PM
Je vais enfin me mettre a cette serie, je me suis acheté la saison 1 en bluray pour commencer !
