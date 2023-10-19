group information
Manga - Verse
Manga - Verse
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 12/22/2025
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
articles : 442
visites since opening : 809202
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
Lupin III : La lignée immortelle / Nouvelle date de sortie + Interview du réalisateur Takeshi Koike et du producteur Yû Kiyozono
Actu Manga / Anime


Initialement prévu le 12 novembre mais remplacé par le dernier film Detective Conan, le distributeur Eurozoom confirme la date de sortie de Lupin III : La lignée immortelle qui est fixée au 25 février 2026 en salle.




https://www.manga-news.com/index.php/actus/2025/12/17/Le-film-danimation-Lupin-III-:-La-lignee-immortelle-sortira-dans-les-cinemas-francais-en-debut-dannee-prochaine
    aozora78
    posted the 12/22/2025 at 07:58 PM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    sdkios posted the 12/22/2025 at 08:31 PM
    Je vais enfin me mettre a cette serie, je me suis acheté la saison 1 en bluray pour commencer !
