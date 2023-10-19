accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
all
Les Trésors du manga
JV
MangaTalk
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Vos Openings préférés [Partie 2]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherwood Opening 1 "again" Full
Opening 2 "Hologram" full
Opening 3 "Golden Time Lover" by Sukima Swit
Black Lagoon Opening Theme – Red Fraction full
Cowboy Bebop Opening – Tank! Full
Samurai Champloo - Opening | Battlecry full
Trigun Opening 1 full
The promise neverland opening 1 full
One Punch Man Opening 1 full
Chainsaw Man opening 1 full « KICK BACK »
Soul Eater opening 1 Resonance Full
Fire Force opening 1 Inferno full
Opening 2 MayDay full
Lupin The third Part 4 opening thème full
Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine
Demon Slayer Opening Full Gurenge
Demon Slayer saison 2 opening Zankyou Sanka full
Gantz Opening Full
Dragonar OP 1 full
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
shinz0
,
sora78
posted the 04/06/2024 at 06:27 PM by
yanssou
yanssou
comments (
3
)
3
)
shinz0
posted
the 04/06/2024 at 06:48 PM
J'avais oublié de voter mais celui d'Escaflowne est un de mes préférés
https://youtu.be/m0tGDSiYL4o?si=77VY3jWPvFDICuBd
sora78
posted
the 04/06/2024 at 08:01 PM
J'avais oubliés quelques openings la dernière fois (et j'en oublie d'autres certainement ahah) ^^
The Rising of the Shield Hero 1 & 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42QI-9H2uTM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cbJUjjTHH8
Summer Time Rendering Op 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsYbt0sBYWo
Gintama - Samurai Heart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwv_ERDCjDk
Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZrUOD-oghY
yanssou
posted
the 04/06/2024 at 08:08 PM
shinz0
sora78
ça sera rajouté
