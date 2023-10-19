Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Manga - Verse
3
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 04/06/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 56
visites since opening : 109371
subscribers : 10
bloggers : 6
Vos Openings préférés [Partie 2]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés


Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherwood Opening 1 "again" Full



Opening 2 "Hologram" full



Opening 3 "Golden Time Lover" by Sukima Swit





Black Lagoon Opening Theme – Red Fraction full





Cowboy Bebop Opening – Tank! Full





Samurai Champloo - Opening | Battlecry full





Trigun Opening 1 full





The promise neverland opening 1 full





One Punch Man Opening 1 full





Chainsaw Man opening 1 full « KICK BACK »





Soul Eater opening 1 Resonance Full





Fire Force opening 1 Inferno full


Opening 2 MayDay full





Lupin The third Part 4 opening thème full



Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine





Demon Slayer Opening Full Gurenge



Demon Slayer saison 2 opening Zankyou Sanka full





Gantz Opening Full









Dragonar OP 1 full

    comments (3)
    shinz0 posted the 04/06/2024 at 06:48 PM
    J'avais oublié de voter mais celui d'Escaflowne est un de mes préférés
    https://youtu.be/m0tGDSiYL4o?si=77VY3jWPvFDICuBd
    sora78 posted the 04/06/2024 at 08:01 PM
    J'avais oubliés quelques openings la dernière fois (et j'en oublie d'autres certainement ahah) ^^

    The Rising of the Shield Hero 1 & 2
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42QI-9H2uTM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cbJUjjTHH8

    Summer Time Rendering Op 2
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsYbt0sBYWo

    Gintama - Samurai Heart
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwv_ERDCjDk

    Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZrUOD-oghY
    yanssou posted the 04/06/2024 at 08:08 PM
    shinz0 sora78 ça sera rajouté
