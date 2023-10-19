accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
profile
5
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
traveller
,
yanssou
,
kakazu
,
antho
name :
Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Spike Chunsoft
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
12/28/2023
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
23
visites since opening :
36376
subscribers :
9
bloggers :
6
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
channel
all
Les Trésors du manga
JV
Quelques images pour Dragon Ball Sparking Zéro
JV
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
marchale
,
ouken
,
shunsui
posted the 12/28/2023 at 08:33 AM by
yanssou
comments (
5
)
shunsui
posted
the 12/28/2023 at 08:46 AM
J'ai l'impression de voir 10 fois le même jeu mais vu que c'est DBZ et par nostalgie des épisodes Ps2 , je l'achèterai forcément
marchale
posted
the 12/28/2023 at 08:58 AM
liberty
posted
the 12/28/2023 at 09:07 AM
metroidvania
posted
the 12/28/2023 at 10:07 AM
C est magnifique..plus que le DA
kikoo31
posted
the 12/28/2023 at 11:01 AM
shunsui
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo