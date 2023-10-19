Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
name : Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Spike Chunsoft
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X
group information
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 12/28/2023
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 23
visites since opening : 36376
subscribers : 9
bloggers : 6
Quelques images pour Dragon Ball Sparking Zéro
JV
















    marchale, ouken, shunsui
    posted the 12/28/2023 at 08:33 AM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    shunsui posted the 12/28/2023 at 08:46 AM
    J'ai l'impression de voir 10 fois le même jeu mais vu que c'est DBZ et par nostalgie des épisodes Ps2 , je l'achèterai forcément
    marchale posted the 12/28/2023 at 08:58 AM
    liberty posted the 12/28/2023 at 09:07 AM
    metroidvania posted the 12/28/2023 at 10:07 AM
    C est magnifique..plus que le DA
    kikoo31 posted the 12/28/2023 at 11:01 AM
    shunsui
