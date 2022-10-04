Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Ça joue ou vacances ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:48 AM by kevisiano
    comments (17)
    zekk posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:51 AM
    Hitman 3 et Xeno X
    killia posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:51 AM
    Ça joue avant de partir en vacances

    En ce moment c’est principalement du FFXVI
    Un peu de FFI Pixel
    Un NG sur Season ALFTF
    Du Valkyrie Elysium
    Ring Fit Adventure pour se maintenir en forme
    rbz posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:52 AM
    Dlc ffvii remake et Ffvi pixel remaster
    deadalus posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:52 AM
    Hitman WOA et Atomic Hearts, ensuite je compte enchainer sur System Shock Remake et After Us
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:54 AM
    Pikmin 4 (Switch)
    Oxenfree (Switch)
    Comix Zone (Switch)
    The Messenger (Switch)
    Cuphead (coop) (Switch)
    Mario Kart 8 DX (Switch)
    colt posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:56 AM
    J'enchaine RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 et REMNANT 2 que je viens de choper a l'instant sur PC en edition navigator
    wazaaabi posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:57 AM
    Zelda TOTK . Ça fais au moins 2 semaines que je dit que je vais le finir mais je trouve toujours un truc à faire .
    Mais bon j’ai acheté Pikmin 4 donc je vais sûrement finir Zelda pour attaquer vite Pikmin
    roivas posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:59 AM
    Zelda TotK
    Witcher 3 en mode RT (PC)
    Jedi Survivor
    olimar59 posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:59 AM
    J'ai commencé Pikmin 4, de loin le meilleur de la série
    mrpopulus posted the 07/23/2023 at 11:04 AM
    Darksiders 2 et MK8 Deluxe !
    kisukesan posted the 07/23/2023 at 11:06 AM
    Master détective rain code
    Très sympa malgré des moments cringe lvl 100
    kambei312 posted the 07/23/2023 at 11:16 AM
    Pikmin 4
    FFXVI (fini)
    squall06 posted the 07/23/2023 at 11:20 AM
    Cuphead j'ai cédé car en promo sur le store a 14€
    marchale posted the 07/23/2023 at 11:30 AM
    Pour ma part toujours squad, Batman Arkham knight et elden ring .
    kirk posted the 07/23/2023 at 11:35 AM
    The Minish Cap. Sympa comme tout ce petit Zelda.
    sonilka posted the 07/23/2023 at 11:36 AM
    Zelda TotK.
    jf17 posted the 07/23/2023 at 11:39 AM
    FF15 WINDOW EDITION
