Vos jeux de la semaine ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
negan
,
nicolasgourry
,
moijuliefr
,
bourbon
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Ça joue ou vacances ?
posted the 07/23/2023 at 10:48 AM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (17)
17
)
zekk
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 10:51 AM
Hitman 3 et Xeno X
killia
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 10:51 AM
Ça joue avant de partir en vacances
En ce moment c’est principalement du FFXVI
Un peu de FFI Pixel
Un NG sur Season ALFTF
Du Valkyrie Elysium
Ring Fit Adventure pour se maintenir en forme
rbz
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 10:52 AM
Dlc ffvii remake et Ffvi pixel remaster
deadalus
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 10:52 AM
Hitman WOA et Atomic Hearts, ensuite je compte enchainer sur System Shock Remake et After Us
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 10:54 AM
Pikmin 4 (Switch)
Oxenfree (Switch)
Comix Zone (Switch)
The Messenger (Switch)
Cuphead (coop) (Switch)
Mario Kart 8 DX (Switch)
colt
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 10:56 AM
J'enchaine RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 et REMNANT 2 que je viens de choper a l'instant sur PC en edition navigator
wazaaabi
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 10:57 AM
Zelda TOTK . Ça fais au moins 2 semaines que je dit que je vais le finir mais je trouve toujours un truc à faire .
Mais bon j’ai acheté Pikmin 4 donc je vais sûrement finir Zelda pour attaquer vite Pikmin
roivas
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 10:59 AM
Zelda TotK
Witcher 3 en mode RT (PC)
Jedi Survivor
olimar59
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 10:59 AM
J'ai commencé Pikmin 4, de loin le meilleur de la série
mrpopulus
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 11:04 AM
Darksiders 2 et MK8 Deluxe !
kisukesan
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 11:06 AM
Master détective rain code
Très sympa malgré des moments cringe lvl 100
kambei312
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 11:16 AM
Pikmin 4
FFXVI (fini)
squall06
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 11:20 AM
Cuphead j'ai cédé car en promo sur le store a 14€
marchale
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 11:30 AM
Pour ma part toujours squad, Batman Arkham knight et elden ring .
kirk
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 11:35 AM
The Minish Cap. Sympa comme tout ce petit Zelda.
sonilka
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 11:36 AM
Zelda TotK.
jf17
posted
the 07/23/2023 at 11:39 AM
FF15 WINDOW EDITION
