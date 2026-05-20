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shanks
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shanks
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[LEAK] Marvel Tokon : la 4e équipe dévoilée
Jeux Video
Team OUTLAWS :
- Ghost Rider (déjà en rumeur)
- Blade
- Aero
- Darkhawk
Resterait Doom, Magneto, Scarlet Witch et un dernier pour la cinquième.
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Who likes this ?
beppop
posted the 05/20/2026 at 02:06 PM by
shanks
comments (
8
)
beppop
posted
the 05/20/2026 at 02:09 PM
Blade
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/20/2026 at 02:11 PM
Je vais me lancer sur le jeu deux ans après la sortie. Jouer à un jeu Tag Marvel avec si peu de perso, nah, je peux pas, j'ai encore MCV2 en tête....
gat
posted
the 05/20/2026 at 02:16 PM
Il sort au meilleur moment de l’année (ou le moins pire). Il évite les grosses sorties du début d’année et celles de la rentrée avec un autre Marvel et il ne sort pas durant la période de lancement de Doomsday au ciné, soit quelques temps après le jeu le plus attendu de l’histoire du JV.
Il peut même profiter du succès probable de Brand New Day.
victornewman
posted
the 05/20/2026 at 02:26 PM
même pas de Green Goblin
shanks
posted
the 05/20/2026 at 02:34 PM
victornewman
Attends un peu les 250 DLC
bladagun
posted
the 05/20/2026 at 03:44 PM
Le blade a l'air archi jeune j'aime po
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/20/2026 at 03:44 PM
shanks
Mon petit doigt me dit qu un insider ta refiler sous son manteau un morceau de photo pellicule Argentique
jaysennnin
posted
the 05/20/2026 at 03:51 PM
shanks
avec arc system work c'est sûr, j'ai halluciné quand j'ai vu encore un dlc pour dragonball fighter z alors qu'on est en 2026 et que je les avais presque tous
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Il peut même profiter du succès probable de Brand New Day.
Attends un peu les 250 DLC