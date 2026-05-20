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[LEAK] Marvel Tokon : la 4e équipe dévoilée
Jeux Video


Team OUTLAWS :

- Ghost Rider (déjà en rumeur)
- Blade
- Aero
- Darkhawk

Resterait Doom, Magneto, Scarlet Witch et un dernier pour la cinquième.
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    Who likes this ?
    beppop
    posted the 05/20/2026 at 02:06 PM by shanks
    comments (8)
    beppop posted the 05/20/2026 at 02:09 PM
    Blade
    ravyxxs posted the 05/20/2026 at 02:11 PM
    Je vais me lancer sur le jeu deux ans après la sortie. Jouer à un jeu Tag Marvel avec si peu de perso, nah, je peux pas, j'ai encore MCV2 en tête....
    gat posted the 05/20/2026 at 02:16 PM
    Il sort au meilleur moment de l’année (ou le moins pire). Il évite les grosses sorties du début d’année et celles de la rentrée avec un autre Marvel et il ne sort pas durant la période de lancement de Doomsday au ciné, soit quelques temps après le jeu le plus attendu de l’histoire du JV.

    Il peut même profiter du succès probable de Brand New Day.
    victornewman posted the 05/20/2026 at 02:26 PM
    même pas de Green Goblin
    shanks posted the 05/20/2026 at 02:34 PM
    victornewman
    Attends un peu les 250 DLC
    bladagun posted the 05/20/2026 at 03:44 PM
    Le blade a l'air archi jeune j'aime po
    ducknsexe posted the 05/20/2026 at 03:44 PM
    shanks Mon petit doigt me dit qu un insider ta refiler sous son manteau un morceau de photo pellicule Argentique
    jaysennnin posted the 05/20/2026 at 03:51 PM
    shanks avec arc system work c'est sûr, j'ai halluciné quand j'ai vu encore un dlc pour dragonball fighter z alors qu'on est en 2026 et que je les avais presque tous
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