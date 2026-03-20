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negan > blog
Chuck Norris est mort !


Hommage a nos dimanches devant Walker Texas Ranger avec notre poulet frites.

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    posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:08 PM by negan
    comments (19)
    victornewman posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:09 PM
    qu'il repose en paix ,bon courage à la mort :'(
    kujiraldine posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:10 PM
    Ce n'est pas Chuck Norris qui meurt. C'est Chuck Norris qui donne du boulot à la Mort.
    pharrell posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:13 PM
    What ? Je l'ai vu en photo récemment il avait l'air en pleine forme malgré son âge... 86 ans on peut pas dire "partie trop jeune" mais ça fait toujours bizarre de perdre une figure culte de la pop culture.

    RIP...

    Walker Texas Ranger après le poulet frite du dimanche...
    shinz0 posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:19 PM
    RIP pour l'acteur et l'icône
    altendorf posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:22 PM
    Ah non merde.... putain mais c'est un enchainement là. RIP !
    abookhouseboy posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:27 PM
    RIP au king.
    xynot posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:34 PM
    RIP
    jenicris posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:36 PM
    RIP
    shambala93 posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:36 PM
    Le King !
    jojoplay4 posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:37 PM
    RIP la légende
    thauvinho posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:40 PM
    Hommage a nos dimanches devant Walker Texas Ranger avec notre poulet frites

    Putain mais tellement

    RIP à ce grand homme qu'on pensait immortel
    rogeraf posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:43 PM
    Pas sur que le grand Chuck Norris ai validé le décès de Chuck Norris ! Il verra ce point avec Dieu le faux dans le ciel, pas le vrai qui est Chuck.
    drockspace posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:44 PM
    Rip la légende

    Walker Texas Ranger
    K2000
    MacGyver
    pastorius1 posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:45 PM
    Je me souviendrais de son grand combat contre Bruce Lee.
    jaysennnin posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:46 PM
    En fait Chuck Norris n'est pas mort, il va juste visiter l'autre monde
    slyder posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:47 PM
    Nan c'est la mort qui est Chuck Norris

    akinen posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:47 PM
    rogeraf Je pense aussi. Y'a moyen qu'il vienne témoigner de sa propre mort à la TV
    jaysennnin posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:47 PM
    pastorius1 la partie où Bruce Lee arrache ses poils de poitrine , vraiment le petit dragon avait un souci avec le respect
    fdestroyer posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:57 PM
    Rhaaa ça fait mal! RIP king!
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