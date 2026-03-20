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negan
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negan
> blog
Chuck Norris est mort !
Hommage a nos dimanches devant Walker Texas Ranger avec notre poulet frites
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posted the 03/20/2026 at 02:08 PM by
negan
comments (
19
)
victornewman
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:09 PM
qu'il repose en paix ,bon courage à la mort :'(
kujiraldine
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:10 PM
Ce n'est pas Chuck Norris qui meurt. C'est Chuck Norris qui donne du boulot à la Mort.
pharrell
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:13 PM
What ? Je l'ai vu en photo récemment il avait l'air en pleine forme malgré son âge... 86 ans on peut pas dire "partie trop jeune" mais ça fait toujours bizarre de perdre une figure culte de la pop culture.
RIP...
Walker Texas Ranger après le poulet frite du dimanche...
shinz0
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:19 PM
RIP pour l'acteur et l'icône
altendorf
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:22 PM
Ah non merde.... putain mais c'est un enchainement là. RIP !
abookhouseboy
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:27 PM
RIP au king.
xynot
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:34 PM
RIP
jenicris
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:36 PM
RIP
shambala93
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:36 PM
Le King !
jojoplay4
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:37 PM
RIP la légende
thauvinho
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:40 PM
Hommage a nos dimanches devant Walker Texas Ranger avec notre poulet frites
Putain mais tellement
RIP à ce grand homme qu'on pensait immortel
rogeraf
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:43 PM
Pas sur que le grand Chuck Norris ai validé le décès de Chuck Norris ! Il verra ce point avec Dieu le faux dans le ciel, pas le vrai qui est Chuck.
drockspace
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:44 PM
Rip la légende
Walker Texas Ranger
K2000
MacGyver
pastorius1
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:45 PM
Je me souviendrais de son grand combat contre Bruce Lee.
jaysennnin
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:46 PM
En fait Chuck Norris n'est pas mort, il va juste visiter l'autre monde
slyder
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:47 PM
Nan c'est la mort qui est Chuck Norris
akinen
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:47 PM
rogeraf
Je pense aussi. Y'a moyen qu'il vienne témoigner de sa propre mort à la TV
jaysennnin
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:47 PM
pastorius1
la partie où Bruce Lee arrache ses poils de poitrine
, vraiment le petit dragon avait un souci avec le respect
fdestroyer
posted
the 03/20/2026 at 02:57 PM
Rhaaa ça fait mal! RIP king!
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RIP...
Walker Texas Ranger après le poulet frite du dimanche...
Putain mais tellement
RIP à ce grand homme qu'on pensait immortel
Walker Texas Ranger
K2000
MacGyver