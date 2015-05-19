profile
The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
name : The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/19/2015
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
yanssou
yanssou
yanssou
[Gamersden] The Witcher : L'incroyable odyssée d'un monstre devenu légende


The Witcher est devenue une oeuvre culte. Un succès monstrueux, qui dépassait toutes les attentes de ses créateurs. Voici le résultat de plusieurs mois de recherche… 4 h 08 pour comprendre comment un petit studio polonais a créé une légende.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eiaJPRNlBYg
