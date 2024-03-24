profile
[LEAK] Trailer de Sonic Toys Party (un Fall Guys like)
Jeux Video


C'est du mobile

Selon celui qui avait leaké le jeu, un autre jeu spécial Chaos Garden est en prépa pour Netflix Games.


(en vrai, j'aurais bien aimé sur consoles...)
    posted the 03/24/2024 at 06:58 PM by shanks
    comments (3)
    shinz0 posted the 03/24/2024 at 07:02 PM
    Si c'est gratuit je testerai
    weslloyd1 posted the 03/24/2024 at 07:07 PM
    sur mobiles..
    ducknsexe posted the 03/24/2024 at 07:39 PM
    Mais c'est génial.

    Sega c'est moins fort que toi
